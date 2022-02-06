Army colonel believed to have drowned in MisOr, Army mourns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – An Army brigade deputy commander who served as peacekeeper in the Middle East, has died of drowning off thye coast of Initao town, Misamis Oriental on Saturday.

Police investigator Cito Chiel Balaba of Initao PNP Army Colonel Nolie Anquillano, 54, deputy commander of the Marawi City-based 103rd Infantry Brigade, was having diving lesson when he suddenly went missing at past 10 a.m.

Major Roberto Cambi, Initao town police chief, said a search was immediately launched along with elements from 103rd brigade amid rough seas and strong winds.

The body of Anquillano was found at about 1 p.m. and was ruhed to Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital in Initao where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Lanao del Sur provincial govenrment was saddened by his untimely demise.

"We at the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur would like to extend our condolences to the family of 103rd Deputy Brigade Commander, Col. Nolie Anquillano, PA. Col. Nolie has been a pro-active partner of the PLGU-LDS to bring peace and development in the province of Lanao del Sur. He shall be missed. Indeed, to God we belong, and to Him we shall return," a statement from Lanao del Sur provncial government said.

The Army's 1st and 4th Infantry Divisions based in Zamboanga del Sur and Cagayan de Oro City respective, were shocked to learn the official's untimely demise and called for deeper probe.

The 1st ID where the official belonged was asking why the official was swimming alone and where are his companions.

The flag was flown at half staff in 103rd brigade and the 1st ID area of operation.