Army deploys augmentation troops to BARMM for BSKE

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Additional military forces have arrived here today to reinforce military security measures for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The deployment of augmentation forces forms part of the desire of Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido who told military officials in the region and officials from the Commission on Elections that “there will be no room for the failure of elections as the local barangay polls will proceed as scheduled.”

Galido, former 6th Infantry Division and former Western Mindanao Command chief, has assured that the military will intensify its security efforts, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police and other government security forces.

A C-130 aircraft from the Philippine Air Force transported over 500 additional troops, hailing from various units of the Philippine Army, to augment the security forces in the autonomous region.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division commander and chief of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), emphasized that the deployment of additional military personnel is a strategic move to ensure the peaceful and secured conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the region.

"This proactive stance is aimed at safeguarding the electoral process, demonstrating the commitment of the government to upholding democracy and maintaining law and order,” Rillera said.

“The collaborative effort of the military, police, and other security forces signifies the government's unwavering dedication to ensuring a safe and fair electoral process," he added.

He said with the deployment of augmentation forces, voters and candidates can feel confident that “the forthcoming elections will be conducted without disruptions, upholding the principles of democracy, and allowing the people of BARMM to choose their local leaders freely and without fear."

The police in BARMM listed 249 villages belonging to the red category of the election hotspot list.