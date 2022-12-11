Army destroys 300 seized firearms in Camp Siongco

COTABATO CITY - Army officials destroyed Friday 300 firearms turned in by local terrorists and New People’s Army guerillas who surrendered in batches in recent months.

The cache consists of assault rifles, grenade launchers and bolt-action sniper rifles.

The event, held at Camp Siongco in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte where the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is located, was jointly led by the chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, and 6th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Roy Galido.

While at Camp Siongco, Bacarro was briefed by 6th ID officials on peace and security issues besetting central Mindanao.

No fewer than 400 members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya and the NPA have surrendered to units of 6th ID in the past three years.

In a dialogue Friday, Bacarro urged personnel and officers of 6th ID to help sustain the improving public trust ratings on the Armed Forces via local peace-building programs meant to put closure to violent religious extremism and communist insurgency in areas covered by the division.