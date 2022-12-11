  Sunday Dec, 11 2022 02:29:30 AM

Army destroys 300 seized firearms in Camp Siongco

Local News • 19:00 PM Sat Dec 10, 2022
43
By: 
John M. Unson
A road roller was used in destroying the 300 firearms. (From 6th ID)

COTABATO CITY - Army officials destroyed Friday 300 firearms turned in by local terrorists and New People’s Army guerillas who surrendered in batches in recent months.

The cache consists of assault rifles, grenade launchers and bolt-action sniper rifles.

The event, held at Camp Siongco in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte where the headquarters of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is located, was jointly led by the chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, and 6th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Roy Galido.

While at Camp Siongco, Bacarro was briefed by 6th ID officials on peace and security issues besetting central Mindanao.

No fewer than 400 members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya and the NPA have surrendered to units of 6th ID in the past three years.

In a dialogue Friday, Bacarro urged personnel and officers of 6th ID to help sustain the improving public trust ratings on the Armed Forces via local peace-building programs meant to put closure to violent religious extremism and communist insurgency in areas covered by the division.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Due to "rido?" 9 dead, 6 wounded in North Cotabato gunfights

ALEOSAN, North Cotabato ---- Nine got killed, five of them members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, in a series of related...

Army destroys 300 seized firearms in Camp Siongco

COTABATO CITY - Army officials destroyed Friday 300 firearms turned in by local terrorists and New People’s Army guerillas who surrendered in...

9 dead in Aleosan skirmishes

COTABATO CITY  - Siyam na ang kumpirmadong patay kabilang ang limang CAA member matapos ang nangyaring sagupaan sa pagitan ng Civilian Active...

Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Davao region

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Davao region early Saturday with the tremor being felt to as far Bukidnon, Gen. Santos City and...

Ambush sa Aleosan, 6 CAFGU patay

ALEOSAN, North Cotabato – Anim na mga miembro ng CAFGU ang nasawi sa ambush na naganap sa Barnagay Tapudoc dito kaninang hapon. Sa report ng...