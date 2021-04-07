  Wednesday Apr, 07 2021 10:46:04 PM

Army destroys 48 recovered NPA IEDs in NoCot

Local News • 14:30 PM Wed Apr 7, 2021
John Andrew Tabugoc
Bomb experts from 39th Infantry Battalion prepare IEDs before these were detonated in Makilala, North Cotabato. (Photo courtesy of 39th IB)

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – The Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion (39IB) here destroyed 48 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from its various operations against the communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA) in recent months.

The disposal of the IEDs took place at a secluded area of far-flung Barangay Sinkatulan here, according to 1Lt. Charles Ian Parel, 39IB civil-military officer.

“This is the second batch of IEDs and other bomb-making materials we have destroyed from our operations against the NPA since last year,” he said.

Last February, Parel said the 39IB has also secured and blasted with an IED disruptor the initial batch of more than 60 homemade bombs recovered from the terror group.

He said IED-making materials included cut round bars, PVC pipes, and explosive substances used for anti-personnel attacks against government troopers.

“We expect that more IEDs and firearms will be recovered by our troopers as the NPAs are dwindling in number in North Cotabato due to the series of surrenders of its members the past several months,” Parel added.

He said IED disposal is an annual activity of Philippine Army units to detonate all recovered unexploded bombs and ammunition at a chosen area to unload the stockpile of enemy explosives at their camps’ IED depository facilities.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

