  Tuesday Jun, 20 2023 08:19:29 PM

Army finds gun-making equipment in Maguindanao Sur

Local News • 16:15 PM Tue Jun 20, 2023
68
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY – Government forces pursuing gunmen who ambushed police personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Norte have found war materials used in fabricating rifles and other crew-served weapons in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, the Army said today.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of 6th Infantry Division, said the war manufacturing facilities were found in an abandoned nipa house in Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

“These war materials belonged to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Kagi Karialan faction,” Rillera said.

Rillera, also commander of Joint Task Force Central, has attributed the recovery of water materials to the informants whose timely information led to the recovery of facilities in making home-made sniper rifles.

Recovered war materials were deposited at the 92nd Infantry Battalion supply room for technical inspection and safekeeping.

Investigation is underway for the identification and appropriate filing of charges against the owner of the war materials.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lamitan City progressing says mayor in state-of-city report 

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government is confident it can achieve its 2022-2005 peace, security and economic goals with the support of its...

MILF infighting leaves 3 dead in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Fighting erupted anew between members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in remote villages here Tuesday...

BTA okays bill transferring BARMM seat to Parang, MagNorte

COTABATO CITY ― The Bangsamoro Parliament has approved BTA Bill No. 43 on its third and final reading, authorizing the relocation of the government...

Army finds gun-making equipment in Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY – Government forces pursuing gunmen who ambushed police personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Norte have found war materials used in...

MILG welcomes new deputy minister

COTABATO CITY - After being appointed by BARMM Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, Dr Ibrahim P Ibay was formally sworn in as Deputy Minister of...