Army finds gun-making equipment in Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY – Government forces pursuing gunmen who ambushed police personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Norte have found war materials used in fabricating rifles and other crew-served weapons in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, the Army said today.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of 6th Infantry Division, said the war manufacturing facilities were found in an abandoned nipa house in Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

“These war materials belonged to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Kagi Karialan faction,” Rillera said.

Rillera, also commander of Joint Task Force Central, has attributed the recovery of water materials to the informants whose timely information led to the recovery of facilities in making home-made sniper rifles.

Recovered war materials were deposited at the 92nd Infantry Battalion supply room for technical inspection and safekeeping.

Investigation is underway for the identification and appropriate filing of charges against the owner of the war materials.