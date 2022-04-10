  Sunday Apr, 10 2022 12:29:06 PM

Army foils Maguindanao bombing attempt

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:45 AM Sun Apr 10, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Soldiers inspect an improvised bomb found in the middle of a cornfield in Ampatuan, Maguindanao Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Army photo)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Alert security forces of the Joint Task Force Central on Saturday foiled a bombing attempt in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Elements of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion found the improvised explosive device in Sitio Masalay, Barangay Matagobong, Ampatuan, according to Colonel Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander.

The IED was found in a cornfield about 9 a.m. few meters from the highway in Barangay Matagobong. It was safely deactivated by Army bomb experts.

Colonel Pangcog said the recovered IED was fashioned from an 81mm High Explosive Anti-Personnel Mine (HE-APM), a battery and electric blasting cap.

“This kind of explosive if not properly disposed could destroy properties and cause the loss of innocent lives,” said Major General Juvymax Uy, 6TH Infantry Division commander.

Maj. Gen. Uy, also JTFC commander, has again urged the populace to immediately report to government authorities any suspicious and unattended objects found near them or their communities.

“With the community, local government units and security forces working together to attain peace and security, a harmonious and prosperous community can be attained," he added. 

 

 

 

