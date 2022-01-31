Army foils terror attempt, kills 2 Dawlah Islamiyah members in SoCot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Two (2) Daulah Islamiya terrorists were neutralized during an armed encounter with the Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) troops on January 31, 2022 at Barangay Lapu, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

In a statement released by 6th Infantry Division, Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th ID chief and commander of the Joint Task Force Central aconfirmed the said report and added that the two terrorists identified as Zypol Nilong and Salahudin Usman were believed to be under Zaiden Jade Nilong, alias Aliboy from the DI- Maguid Group.

Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Rapi, ommanding officer of 1st Scout Ranger Battalion, said the firefight lasted about five (5) minutes which led to the death of 2 DI-MG members and two (2) M16 rifles were recovered.

The gunmen then withdrew towards the north direction leaving behind the bodies of their slain comrades.

“Through the intensified military operations conducted by the JTFC troops, coupled with the cooperation of the LGUs and the community, the series of successes of these operations indicates that the Daulah Islamiya Terorists is nearing its end,” Brigadier General Pedro Balisi Jr., 1st Mechanized Brigade Commander, said in a statement.

Furthermore, Major General Juvymax Uy continues to call on the remaining members of the DI to surrender to avoid instances like this. "As much as possible, we don’t want to take away the lives of these people for they have families as well. Surrender now as the government will help you build and start your lives peacefully,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.