  Monday Jun, 20 2022

Army helping probe on militiamen's ambush 

09:45 AM Mon Jun 20, 2022
33
By: 
John M. Unson
The police still have no clue on who the ambushers of the four militiamen were. (From 6th ID)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- The Army is now helping the local police put closure to the June 17 ambush of four government militiamen that left one of them dead and hurt three others. 

Major Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters Monday their intelligence operatives are now helping personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station determine who the culprits were. 

Tong Kaul, Arsad Ali and Salindatu Mangulamas, all members of a local para-military unit helping the 6th ID guard against local terrorist groups, were together in a silver Toyota Corolla car that gunmen on motorcycles trailing behind shot as they got close. 

The four militiamen were attacked while in a stretch of a national highway in Barangay Makir in Datu Odin Sinsuat, while on their way to nearby Talayan. 

Both towns are in Maguindanao province. 

Kaul died on the spot while his three companions sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies. 

Their attackers had escaped even before responding policemen and soldiers could reach the scene. 

The wayward bullet-riddled vehicle of the victims hit a payloader at one side of the highway. 

 

