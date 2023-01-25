Army Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, new 6th ID chief

MANILA – At least eight senior Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officers were promoted and given new jobs and positions befitting their seniority and experience amid efforts to further professionalize the organization.

AFP deputy chief of staff, Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes, led the joint change of chief-of-office rites in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday.

AFP public affairs office chief, Col. Jorry Baclor, in a statement Tuesday night, said these changes are part of the military's commitment to advance professionalism and meritocracy in the military organization.

Among those who relinquished their posts and were given more assignments was Army Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, AFP deputy chief of staff (DCS) for operations, who was promoted to command the Maguindanao-based 6th Infantry Division.

Rillera's former post was turned over to his assistant, Army Brig. Gen. Glenn Jun C. Calambuhay, who will serve in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, Marine Brig. Gen. Noel D. Beleran, has taken over as the DCS for education, training, and doctrine (J-8) from Brig. Gen. Fernando M. Reyeg of the Philippine Army who was the acting J-8 since Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, Army Brig. Gen. Proceso S. Rebancos also assumed his post as the military's new chief engineer, replacing Air Force Col. Celso G. Ressureccion Jr. who will continue to serve as his deputy.

"On the other hand, Col. Erwin Victoriano A. Machica II, JAGS (Judge Advocate General Service) took the helm of the Office of The Judge Advocate General, AFP from Col. Julius P. Agdeppa who has been serving as its acting chief," Baclor said.

Meanwhile, Col. Ma. Dolores M. Lim of the Nurse Corps assumed as the chief nurse, replacing Col. Marilyn O. Tolentino, who was appointed in an acting capacity as its deputy chief.

"Lastly, (Army) Col. Geoffrey M. Carandang was designated as the new secretary of the Joint Staff AFP in place of Col. Wilfredo B Manalang III," Baclor said.

New Socom commander appointed

As this developed, the AFP installed Marine Maj. Gen. Arturo G. Rojas as the new commander of the Special Operations Command (Socom) Wednesday.

The change-of-command ceremony was presided by AFP chief Gen. Andres C. Centino in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

Rojas takes over Socom from its deputy commander, Army Col. Ranulfo A. Sevilla, who has been serving in an acting capacity after serving as the deputy commander of Western Mindanao Command.

Rojas has held various command positions and was deployed in areas where he saw action such as in Sulu, Bulacan, Cotabato City, Quezon, Basilan, Zamboanga, and Kalinga-Apayao.

Among his previous assignments were commander of the 2nd and 4th Marine Brigades, Marine Special Operations Group, and director of the Center for Naval Leadership and Excellence.

"The AFP is confident in your capability to extend the same brand of excellent leadership and sincere commitment to duty that you have exemplified throughout your service," Centino told Rojas. (PNA)