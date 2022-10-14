Army, Moro MPs one in provincial peace efforts

The commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade said Thursday they need support from Bangsamoro parliament members based in North Cotabato in pushing their peace programs for the local communities forward.

Two members of the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority, physician Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. and Moro leader Kelly Antao, separately assured the commander of the 602nd Brigade, Brig. Gen. Jovencio Gonzales, of their commitment to his efforts in sustaining peace and order in North Cotabato.

Both MPs are involved in local community projects promoting religious and cultural solidarity among Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities.

Gonzales told Sinolinding, in a brief dialogue Monday, that the 602nd Infantry Brigade will maximize its activities attuned to the peace goals of the national government and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We have to pool our strength in helping restore normalcy, foster sustainable development in Moro communities in different towns in North Cotabato,” Gonzales said.

There are enclaves of the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in the province that are recognized as “peace zones” by the national government in keeping with its separate peace compacts with both groups.

Gonzales and Sinolinding met at the headquarters of the brigade in Carmen town where they also discussed support for the common peace initiatives of the local government unit of Pikit, the police and the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion.

Pikit has been hitting the news for months now owing to the seemingly unending spate of killings in the municipality, mostly in barangays under BARMM’s Special Geographic Area.

Antao, who was in the North Cotabato Sangguniang Panlalawigan prior to his appointment as Bangsamoro parliament member by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in August, said residents of Pikit should not leave alone to their LGU and state security entities the role of maintaining law and order in their barangays.

“We need to get involved. All sectors must cooperate. Let’s unite and help,” Antao said.

Monday’s visit of MP Sinolinding 602nd brigade was his first as an appointed BTA member, also known as the interim Bangsamoro parliament.

He and Gonzales had also talked about the need to educate the cross-section communities in towns covered by the brigade to support, like a typical community-driven initiative, the joint peace and security efforts of the LGUs, the police and the military to boost domestic security.

Gonzales had said that he is focused on collaborating with LGU officials and the police in addressing “rido,” or clan conflicts, prevalent in some areas covered by the 602nd Infantry Brigade.