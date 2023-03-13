Army, PNP brace for revenge after foiled bombing plot, death of 2 men

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao Norte – Military and police authorities in Maguindanao del Sur are placed on heightened alert as they brace for possible retaliation from extremists group who were killed when they traded shots with soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement Monday, Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said soldiers are placed on heightened alert for possible retaliatory attacks to avenge the death of two gunmen who disobeyed Army-police checkpoint inspection in Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday noon.

Rillera, also commander of Army-led Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said joint elements of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police Station flagged down two individuals acting suspiciously onboard a motorcycle during checkpoint operation in front of the 23rd Mechanized Company Command Post in Barangay Elian at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.

“Instead of submitting themselves for inspection, the tandem drove off their motorcycle but they were blocked by the troops manning the chokepoint,” Rillera said.

“The pillion rider abruptly opened fire that forced the operating troops to retaliate. An exchange of fires ensued which resulted to the death of the two lawless elements,” he added.

The fatalities were identified as Muhamadin Salim, 24, and Manan Udza, 27, both residents of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, Maguindanao Norte.

Soldiers recovered cal. 45 pistol, one improvised explosive device, and one red Honda XRM motorcycle from the tandem.

The cadavers and recovered items were turned over to Datu Saudi Ampatuan MPS for proper disposition.

The IED was subsequently handed over to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team for disposal.

At 2 p.m., on the same day, the cadavers were claimed by their respective families, Rillera said.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Western Mindanao command chief, attributed the alertness of police and soldiers that prevented the lawless elements from executing their nefarious ploys.