Army recovers BIFF armaments in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — Troops from 40th Infantry (Magiting) Battalion seized high-powered firearm and explosives during the conduct of focus military operation this morning, June 20, 2022 in Brgy. Kitapok, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Alburo, Commanding Officer of 40IB said that the operating team recovered one (1) M16 Rifle with one (1) steel magazine loaded with 27 rounds of 5.56mm Ball.

Prior to the recovery of the said firearm, troops are conducting a focus military operation targeting alias Banjo, BIFF-Bungos faction sub-leader together with his five-armed followers when they recovered one (1) unexploded ordnance (UXO), 60mm Mortar; three (3) Anti-Personnel Mine; six (6) rounds of 5.56mm Ball; handguard for R4, four (4) handheld radios with charger, motolite battery and other personal belongings of the terrorist group.

“Nasabat ng ating mga tauhan ang mga kagamitang pandigma ng kalaban habang tinutugis sila ng ating tropa sa masukal na bahagi ng Brgy. Kitapok sa nasabing bayan,” Lt. Col. Alburo said.

“As a result, we continue to conduct relentless pursuit against this enemy of the state to thwart them in executing any eventualities that will harm our people”, Lt. Col. Alburo further stated.

Colonel Oriel Pangcog, Commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said “we have been gaining grounds and materiel against the lawless groups due to our tenacious focus military operations thus, I urge everyone to continue support and cooperate with our troops because every weapon we gain and remove from the enemy’s hands is tantamount to saving a lot of innocent lives and securing them a better future.”

Meanwhile, the Acting Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, Major General Roberto Capulong lauded the troops of 40IB for the job well done.

“The recovery of these armaments is vital in our quest for achieving and sustaining peace and tranquility in our area of operations”, Maj. Gen. Capulong said.