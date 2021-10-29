  Friday Oct, 29 2021 08:31:48 PM

Army says Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist Salahuddin Hassan, wife killed in Maguindanao

Breaking News • 11:00 AM Fri Oct 29, 2021
Ruffa Mokalid/Nigel Sumanghid Radyo Bida
6th ID commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy (center)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – The military here announced today the neutralization of one of the country’s most wanted terrorists during pre-dawn law enforcement operations in Maguindanao.

Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, told a news conference Friday morning that Salahuddin Hassan and his wife were killed during law enforcement operation in a remote village in Talayan, Maguindanao.

Until his death, Hassan a.k.a. Orak/Salah/Tulea/Abu Salman was the leader of one of Dawla Islamiya terror group operating in south-central Mindanao.

He was blamed for the burning and bombings of Yellow Bus Lines in North Cotabato this year and in series of bombings and terror attacks in Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

