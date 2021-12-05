Army unearths NPA arms cache in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – The military in Sultan Kudarat see the continuous diminishing of communist rebels’ strength with the latest blow on the organization – the Army’s recovery of 34 high-powered firearms.

On Sunday, Lt. Colonel Romel Valencia, 7th Infantry “Tapat” Battalion commander, said the discovery of high-powered firearms buried in a shallow graves in the mountains of Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat came after a tip from civilians.

“Civilian are tired of atrocities by lawless elements so they are now helping government forces,” Valencia said following the discovery of firearms and ammunition in the village of Marquez, Esperanza on Saturday.

After receiving the information, Valencia sent First Lt. Sonny Telino, commander of 7th IB Alpha company, to the site for verification and confirmation.

The firearms belonged to the communist New Peoples’ Army operating in the mountains of Daguma range and under the Far South Regional Committee base.

“This is a huge blow on the communist movement and I appreciation the efforts of civilian communities and local leaders for their right decision,” Valencia said in a statement.

“I assure you of your Army’s full support to all peace initiatives of the government in this part of Mindanao,” he added.

The firearms are now at the battalion headquarters in Barangay Kalawag 2 here.