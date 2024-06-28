  Friday Jun, 28 2024 07:39:13 PM

Army's 603rd brigade condemns murder of CAFGU by NPAs in Kalamansig

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 13:45 PM Fri Jun 28, 2024
101
By: 
603rd brigade statement

The 603rd Infantry Brigade strongly condemns the brutal murder of CAFGU Active Auxilliary (CAA) member and former NPA Leader Danilo Englatera by roughly seven members of SRC DAGUMA in Sitio Blogon, Brgy. Datu Wasay, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

CAA Englatera was the former East Daguma Front Secretary of the SRC-DAGUMA of FSMR who returned to folds of the law last July 2022.

After his surrender, he was actively involved in peace initiatives and development campaigns in their community as proof of his loyalty to the people and support in pursuit for a progressive society.

We call on the peace-loving communities of Kalamansig and the whole province of Sultan Kudarat to join hands against the atrocities of the remnants of SRC DAGUMA, FSMR and help out in giving justice to our dear brother Danilo.

