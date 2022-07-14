Army's 6th ID forms task group to run after NPAs

COTABATO CITY - The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has created “Task Group Bangis” to neutralize remaining members of the New People’s Army operating in some areas under its jurisdiction.

The TG Bangis shall focus on addressing security threats from the NPA’s Guerilla Front Musa that has a reputation for attacking people, commercial establishments, construction firms and public conveyances if demands for “protection money” are not met.

The TG Bangis was launched early this week, according to 6th ID’s Division Public Affairs Office.

Major Gen. Roberto Capulong, commander of 6th ID, designated Lt. Col. Michael Angelo Candole as TG Bangis commander.

While the task group is a tactical contingent that would run after NPAs in parts of central Mindanao, it will embark, along with other 6th ID units and local executives, on backchannel measures meant to entice members of communist terrorist groups to return to the fold of law.

No fewer than 200 NPAs have surrendered to units of 6th ID in the provinces of North Cotabato, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani in the past 18 months.