Arrest travelers presenting fake Covid-19 tests: Duterte

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday directed the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Tourism, and all local government units to enforce stringent compliance of protocols for local tourism and arrest those who present fake negative Covid-19 test results.

In a public address on Monday night, Duterte told government agencies not to be afraid to file sanctions against travelers presenting falsified coronavirus test results following recent reports of tourists arriving in various parts of the country, most notably in Boracay, were caught with fake reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

"Huwag ho ninyong gawin 'yan at makokompromiso kayo. Pati 'yung gastos ninyo (Don’t do that because you will be compromised. Even your expenses). Kindly check this twice over whether or not you have the genuine certificates," Duterte said. "Arrest those presenting fake tests and enforce strict compliance of protocols of local tourism."

On June 9, four more tourists bound for Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan were caught with counterfeit coronavirus tests and QR codes at Tabon Port in Caticlan.