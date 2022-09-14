Arrested firearms seller possibly dealt with local terror blocs --- police

COTABATO CITY - Authorities are now probing on the possibility that the gunrunner entrapped Tuesday in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao could have sold firearms to local terrorists too.

Plainclothes policemen seized three assault rifles from suspect Nasrollah Kando Rajabuayan during a tradeoff at one spot in the municipal market in Datu Paglas.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling two M16 rifles and a 5.56 Bushmaster rifle to members of the Regional Special Operations Group of the Bangsamoro police led by Major Esmael Madin.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Wednesday the sting was carried out with the help of tipsters aware of Rajabuayan’s illegal gun trading activities in the province.

Police and Army intelligence units are validating reports hinting that Rajabuayan had also sold firearms to commanders in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya, tagged in deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

“That is something we are trying to check now with our counterparts in Army units in Maguindanao province,” Guyguyon said.

The three assault rifles and ammunition confiscated from Rajabuayan are now in the custody of the Datu Paglas Municipal Police Station.

Agents of RSOG, which is operating under Guyguyon’s direct supervision, also impounded the suspect’s silver Toyota Vios car bearing license plates TCQ 603.

Guyguyon said he is thankful to community leaders in Datu Paglas and the units of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office for supporting the operation that resulted in Rajabuayan’s arrest.

He is now clamped down in a detention facility of the Datu Paglas municipal police, awaiting prosecution.