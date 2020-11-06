  Friday Nov, 06 2020 02:19:06 AM

Asia Foundation, Australia donate ‘simultaneous translation equipment’ to BTA

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 23:45 PM Thu Nov 5, 2020
13
By: 
Gilmar Lao/BTA Media
PARTNERSHIP. BTA Parliament SecGen Raby B. Angkal (3rd from right) receives the “Simultaneous Translation Equipment” from The Asia Foundation Program Officer Aisha J. Midtanggal during turn-over ceremony today, November 05, 2020

COTABATO CITY — The Asia Foundation and Australian Embassy in the Philippines have donated one set of ‘Simultaneous Translation System’ equipment to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Region.

This is under the “CARE for Peace Project”

It includes one Enersound TSP12-150 (150-Person Simultaneous Translation System for four languages), one TS Premium Audio Cable, and six CAS25 Plastic Case for 25 units.

The cost of equipment is P1.5 million.

Sam Chittick, TAF country representative, said his team noticed a significant gap in communication in BTA sessions.

“We are glad that we are able to assist in resolving one of those gaps by donating to the BTA one set of Simultaneous Translation System equipment that can be used during your plenary and committee sessions,” Chittick said.

Chittick, who joined the activity via Zoom teleconference, said through this equipment, any Member of the Parliament (MP) can speak and participate in the deliberations using his/her own dialect which can be simultaneously translated into four different dialects/languages so that other MPs can understand him/her.

“The equipment will also be of use when you have visiting delegations from other countries,” Chittick added.

Second Secretary for Political of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines Jennifer Bennett has commended the efforts of the BTA Parliament despite the ongoing pandemic crisis.

“We assure the support of the Australian government to the BTA Parliament,” Bennett said.

BTA Parliament Secretary General Prof. Raby B. Angkal delivered the ‘acceptance speech’ in behalf of Speaker Pangalian M. Balindong.

“In the fulfillment of our mission to establish an inclusive and morally upright Bangsamoro government, we must also arm ourselves with the proper tools — Tools that will help us unite and accelerate further our will to enact laws,” Balindong said as read by Angkal.

Balindong believed that with the help of equipment, a stronger communication system in the Parliament will be cultivated and, therefore, language barriers will be surpassed. (Gilmar A. Lao, Publication & Media Relations Division, BTA Parliament)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kidapawan job order workers hold vigil in protest over cut in SP 2021 budget

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- At least 70 job order and casual employees of the city vice mayor's office conducted a vigil at the city hall lobby tonight (...

Asia Foundation, Australia donate ‘simultaneous translation equipment’ to BTA

COTABATO CITY — The Asia Foundation and Australian Embassy in the Philippines have donated one set of ‘Simultaneous Translation System’ equipment to...

3 more Abu terrorists surrender in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Three more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered Wednesday in Sumisip town in Basilan. The relatives Omar Mingkong, Mammik...

Gov't troops neutralize Dawlah Islamiya leader 

SULTAN KUDARAT ---- A joint Army-police team killed in a brief shootout Wednesday in Esperanza town a senior leader of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya...

Army’s 6th ID contact tracing up after soldier dies of suspected Covid-19

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Stricter health protocols is now underway in all Army camps under the 6th Infantry Division after a soldier has...