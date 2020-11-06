Asia Foundation, Australia donate ‘simultaneous translation equipment’ to BTA

COTABATO CITY — The Asia Foundation and Australian Embassy in the Philippines have donated one set of ‘Simultaneous Translation System’ equipment to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Region.

This is under the “CARE for Peace Project”

It includes one Enersound TSP12-150 (150-Person Simultaneous Translation System for four languages), one TS Premium Audio Cable, and six CAS25 Plastic Case for 25 units.

The cost of equipment is P1.5 million.

Sam Chittick, TAF country representative, said his team noticed a significant gap in communication in BTA sessions.

“We are glad that we are able to assist in resolving one of those gaps by donating to the BTA one set of Simultaneous Translation System equipment that can be used during your plenary and committee sessions,” Chittick said.

Chittick, who joined the activity via Zoom teleconference, said through this equipment, any Member of the Parliament (MP) can speak and participate in the deliberations using his/her own dialect which can be simultaneously translated into four different dialects/languages so that other MPs can understand him/her.

“The equipment will also be of use when you have visiting delegations from other countries,” Chittick added.

Second Secretary for Political of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines Jennifer Bennett has commended the efforts of the BTA Parliament despite the ongoing pandemic crisis.

“We assure the support of the Australian government to the BTA Parliament,” Bennett said.

BTA Parliament Secretary General Prof. Raby B. Angkal delivered the ‘acceptance speech’ in behalf of Speaker Pangalian M. Balindong.

“In the fulfillment of our mission to establish an inclusive and morally upright Bangsamoro government, we must also arm ourselves with the proper tools — Tools that will help us unite and accelerate further our will to enact laws,” Balindong said as read by Angkal.

Balindong believed that with the help of equipment, a stronger communication system in the Parliament will be cultivated and, therefore, language barriers will be surpassed. (Gilmar A. Lao, Publication & Media Relations Division, BTA Parliament)