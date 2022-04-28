Aspirant for Koronadal council dies due to cardiac arrest

KORONADAL CITY –– An engineer who is seeking a seat in the city council here under the slate of incumbent mayor has died due to cardiac arrest, relatives and partymates said.

The 65-year-old Engr. Wilfredo Aguilar was found unconscious by his wife Lourdes at about 4 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Aguilar, former Davao City district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), was running for a seat in the Sangguniang Panglungsod under the “Bagong Koronadal” team of reelectionist Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena.

Aguilar, who served as trustee of Kiwanis International Trustee and past district governor, has diabetes and heart issues.

He was suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest, his wife told friends and partymates.

Mayor Ogena said he was surprised to hear the news since Aguilar was very jolly during the party rally in Barangay Paulino Santos Wednesday night.

South Cotabato Vice Gov. Vicente de Jesus was also saddened by the news but described Aguilar as already a “winner.”

"You were a man who fought many battles (and) you were a winner in life, a role model for everyone. You will stay in our hearts forever,” Vice Gov. De Jesus said in his FB post.

House deputy speaker Rep. Dinand Hernandez of South Cotabato’s second district said Aguilar’s demise has saddened the entire team for next month’s elections.

“Your sudden demise saddens your entire ka-Tropang Dinand. But we are still grateful for the time and dedication you shared with us. Go well, engineer!,” Rep. Hernandez, who is running for governor of South Cotabato, said.