Australia-Philippines "Army to Army exercises begin inside 6th ID camp

LOOK: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles and Australian Ambassador, Head of Mission Hae Kyong Yu pose with Australian and Filipino soldiers during the commencement of Australia-Philippines “Army-to-Army Exercise 2023-1” inside Camp Siongco, the base of 6th Infantry Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Norte on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Beside Minister Marles were AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino, WestMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Roy M Galido, and 6th ID Commander Major General Alex Rillera.

Minister Marles also had a brief talk with Australian and Filipino soldiers before the exercises officially started.