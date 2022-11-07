  Monday Nov, 07 2022 06:59:50 PM

Authorities: 2 terror groups connived in bus bombing

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 17:00 PM Mon Nov 7, 2022
26
By: 
John M. Unson
A bomb expert insepct the blast site inside the Yellow Bus Line while other probers check on the baggage area.. (Photos from PRO-12)

TACURONG CITY - Investigators are convinced the Al-Khobar and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, connived in Sunday’s bombing of a bus here that left a passenger dead and hurt 11 others.

Both groups are known for bombing public conveyances and business establishments to compel owners to pay "protection money" on monthly basis.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, and Army Major Gen. Roy Galido of the 6th Infantry Division, separately said Monday their intelligence units are now cooperating in identifying the bombers behind the attack.

Gilbert Barbosa Panes, 56, was killed when a powerful improvised explosive device went off inside a unit of the Yellow Bus Line while on its way to the public terminal here from Kidapawan City in Cotabato province at noon Sunday.

The explosion hurt 11 passengers - Emmanuel Catayada, 22, Erlinda Pama, 47, Bea Posia, 21, Braulio Boston, 39, Delia Dela, 64, Esmael Daomilang, 55, Rex Relebante, 24, Zezkeel Dave Osorio, 26, Jobert Rivera, 25, Nancy Nietes, 41 and her daughter, Zinenze, a minor.

Army and police intelligence sources said the IED used in the bombing of the bus was detonated from a distance using a mobile phone, the kind used by the Al-Khobar and Dawlah Islamiya in recent bombings in central Mindanao.

Two units of the same bus company were bombed one after another in Cotabato province by members of the Al-Khobar early this year.

Two were hurt in when a bomb exploded in the rear part of another unit of the Yellow Bus Line in Koronadal City only about three months ago. 

Probers from the city police force and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office told reporters Monday they received reports from confidential civilian informants about the involvement of both the Al-Khobar and Dawlah Islamiya terror groups in Sunday’s bus bombing here. 

Both groups are operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Authorities: 2 terror groups connived in bus bombing

TACURONG CITY - Investigators are convinced the Al-Khobar and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, connived in Sunday’s bombing of a bus here that...

2 BIFF members killed in Maguindanao del Sur 

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead Sunday two of the gunmen who killed a soldier and wounded two others while on a relief mission in an attack...

Images after YBL bus bombing in Tacurong

TACURONG CITY - Images from PNP after the Nov. 6 Yellow Bus bombing in Tacurong City.

PRO-12 Director Macaraeg saddened by Tacurong YBL bombing

GEN. SANTOS CITY - It's very unfortunate and it saddens us greatly that this incident happened. Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) headed by...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 7, 2022)

NEWSCAST 1   TAGA KIDAPAWAN CITY, patay sa pagsabog ng bomba sa loob ng Yellow Bus sa Tacurong 2   BUS bombing, kinundina...