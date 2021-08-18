Authorities brace for NPA attacks over death of senior member

KORONADAL CITY --- Authorities are bracing up for retaliation by the New People’s Army for the death of a senior rebel intelligence officer killed by a combined Army-police team in South Cotabato Monday.

Combined personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-11, the South Cotabato Provincial Police and the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion were to peacefully arrest John Nebris Omega in Barangay Cannery Site in Polomolok but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Wednesday he has instructed the 5th SF Battalion and the 601st Infantry Brigade based in Polomolok, South Cotabato and in Tacurong City, respectively, to guard against possible attacks by the NPA to avenge the death of Omega.

Uy said he has also directed the Army-led anti-terror Task Force GenSan in General Santos to tighten security in areas under its jurisdiction.

The warrant for the arrest of Omega in connection with his alleged involvement in kidnapping, robbery and murder, came from the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Davao City.

Agents of the CIDG-11 were to bring him to Davao City had he turned himself in peacefully, according to Uy.

Omega was an intelligence officer of the NPA’s self-styled Komisyon Mindanao, whose leaders are also facing criminal cases in different courts in Regions 11 and 12.