Authorities ensuring safe Lenten holidays

Church • 20:45 PM Thu Apr 14, 2022
John M. Unson
Policemen guard a security checkpoint at Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY  - Security in Christian worship sites in central Mindanao has markedly been tight as part of an effort to protect worshipers during the Lenten Holidays.

Personnel of units under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Office-BangsamoroAutonomous Region are cooperating in securing churches here and in Maguindanao province.

There is minimal threat of attack on worshipers by religious extremists but the police and military are not taking chances, according to 6th ID’s commander, Major Gen. Juvymax Uy.

Uy said officials of local government units in provinces covered by 6th ID are helping in their security initiatives.

Joint police and Army checkpoints in strategic spots along entry routes to this city have also been imposing tightly the ban on unauthorized carrying of firearms by the Commission on Elections. 

 

