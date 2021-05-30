Authorities seize 11,136 marijuana plants in South Cotabato  

SOUTH COTABATO --- State operatives uprooted 11,136 marijuana shrubs planted in rows in an upland area in Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu town Saturday.

Combined personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and units under the Police Regional Office-12 had also arrested the 42-year-old Elmo Casuyon Lozada, the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants.

The raid involved the PDEA-12, the 1204th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12, the Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Lake Sebu municipal police, all under the Police Regional Office-12.

Police Major Bernard Francia of RMFB 12 and his deputy, Capt. Nixon Budikey, placed at no less than P3 million their estimate of the value of the confiscated marijuana plants.

The joint PDEA-police operation in Barangay Ned, a hinterland area in Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato, was premised on tips by vigilant residents aware of the presence of a marijuana farm in the area.

Two junior police officers, the Lieutenants Rex Tomales and Cristopher Sorongan, led the teams that raided the marijuana farm of Lozada.

The suspect is now detained, to be prosecuted for propagation marijuana plants, a violation of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Photo: The marijuana plantation was immediately destroyed by the raiding team. (PRO-12 photos)