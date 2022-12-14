Autopsy on remains of 3 teens in Lambayong shooting out soon, legal counsel says

COTABATO CITY – The autopsy reports on the remains of three teenagers slain during law enforcement operation in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat will soon come out as Sen. Robin Padilla has called for deeper probe on the incident.

Atty. Ronald Torres, lead legal counsel of the victims’ families, said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chemists have completed the forensic examination and may release its findings in a week or two.

On Tuesday, Torres met anew with the families of slain teenagers to provide updates on the ongoing probe by various investigating agencies.

“I met closed door with the families of Samanudin Ali, Horton Ansa, Jr. and Arsad Ansa, we are building a tight case, we are in the process of gathering more evidences to come up with a strong case against the perpetrators,” Torres said in the vernacular in a phone interview.

“The result of autopsy and forensic examination will be a great help in finding justice for the slain teens,” he stressed, adding that he is also awaiting the ballistic report from NBI.

Torres noted that the family have photos and images that show they were tortured due to body contusions and body discoloration, all indicating they were physically hurt before being shot.

Meanwhile, Torres said Sen. Padilla has passed a resolution in the Senate condemning the killing of three teens and called for an investigation in aid of legislation.

Torres also lauded the support shown by Senators Ronald Dela Rosa, Erwin Tulfo and Riza Hontiveros on Padilla’s call for senate inquiry.

Torres said this case will serve as eye opener for all human rights lawyers to fight for justice for Bangsamoro people who suffer injustices in the hands of government agencies that are supposed to protect them. (FC)