AVP Rulloda challenges Mindanao PhilHealth officers

KORONADAL CITY - To assess the status of accomplishments during the first semester and to recalibrate regional commitments to achieve its annual target with the Governance Commission of GOCCs (GCG), the PhilHealth XII hosted the Mindanao wide mid-year assessment of six PhilHealth Regional Offices in Gen. Santos.

“This midyear assessment activity that we will have for the next two days was designed in order to compare the performance of the office to a set of expectations by corporate standard and not with the performance of other offices. It is important to note that at the end of the day... we will have A TEAM effort, a team accomplishment that we should all be proud of,” Gregorio C. Rulloda, CPA, Mindanao Area Vice President, said in a statement.

PhilHealth as a government owned and controlled corporation mandated to administer the National Health Insurance Program has to keep pace in order to reach its targets as the office is audited on its performance in terms of client satisfaction.

This includes the KONSULTA registration, collection efficiency, benefit payment, no co-payment implementation policy, fraud control, budget utilization, work plan implementation, compliance to corporate policies and management directives, percentage of administrative cases resolved, response to audit findings for the sustainability of ISO certification, risk management, leadership and core competencies, learning and development and social marketing and communication plan implementation among others.

While the participating Regions IX, X, XI, XII, BARMM and CARAGA were there to learn and share strategies and initiatives why others have succeeded and achieved their targets; they also provided help and assistance to their team members who are still on the process of attaining their commitments.

Rulloda said that said offices should learn to manage short term crises and problems and identify what is important and urgent; focus on the long term strategic goals and check what are important but not urgent; avoid disruptions and interruptions. Think about what’s urgent but not important and limit time wasting activities, especially those which are not important and not urgent.

Regional Vice Presidents (RVPs) with their respective Planning Officers were asked on how well things were done, planned and carried out based on the corporate targets provided.

They were asked the following: “What do you think went well? Did you manage to accomplish your targets and commitments? What do you think you should have done differently? Did you take the extra mile? Have you initiated new strategies? What can you do to improve your performance? What are your most important goals for the remaining five months? What are the big tickets or major projects will you accomplish? What can you do to be more supportive to our Area IV Mindanao TEAM? Marisol ka ba? O nasa ilalim ka lang ng puting ilaw? Dapat ikaw ay isang kaibigan, “kasama mo ako sa hirap at ginhawa.”

As PhilHealth gears itself in overcoming all the challenges, Rulloda encouraged the officers and other personnel to work together as one and accomplish their targets and accomplishments if not surpass all the set parameters.

At the end of the two-day activity, he challenged the participants to press on with hard work and commitment; deliver exemplary performance; continue on the possibilities for success, not on the potential for failure; think out of the box; get organized and raise the bar of excellence.