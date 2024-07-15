  Monday Jul, 15 2024 03:22:58 PM

Badminton player from Lanao Sur brings gold for BARMM in Palaro 2024

SPORTS • 11:30 AM Mon Jul 15, 2024
81
By: 
MBHTE news

Jamal Rahmat Pandi of Lanao del Sur I has brought honor to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by winning another gold medal in the Badminton Boys Singles Secondary event.

Facing off against a strong competitor from Region 6, Jamal triumphed with scores of 21-11 and 21-10.

Jamal's journey has been marked by relentless training and strategic play.

This victory highlights both Jamal's talent and BARMM's growing prominence in national sports.

Her head coach is Maylin C. Mahinay.

The BARMM community celebrates Jamal's outstanding achievement. Their success story is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region.

Earlier, Joeharry Bones of Notre Dame University won gold medal in Taekwondo.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Badminton player from Lanao Sur brings gold for BARMM in Palaro 2024

Jamal Rahmat Pandi of Lanao del Sur I has brought honor to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by winning another gold medal...

P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes recovered in Tawi-Tawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - In a coordinated effort on the night of July 13, 2024, law enforcement units successfully intercepted a...

Bangsamoro READi nagpatupad ng evacuation sa SGA

Pasado alas onse Biernes ng gabi ay nagsimula nang makipag-ugnayan sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Special Geographic Area (SGA) ang Bangsamoro READi...

Images of floods affecting NoCot, MagSur, SulKud

COTABATO CITY - Several villages in Pikit, North Cotabato are now under water, including villages now under the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area (...

Malacanang officials visit flood affected Maguindanao del Norte, other areas in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), arrived in the...