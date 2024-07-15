Badminton player from Lanao Sur brings gold for BARMM in Palaro 2024

Jamal Rahmat Pandi of Lanao del Sur I has brought honor to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by winning another gold medal in the Badminton Boys Singles Secondary event.

Facing off against a strong competitor from Region 6, Jamal triumphed with scores of 21-11 and 21-10.

Jamal's journey has been marked by relentless training and strategic play.

This victory highlights both Jamal's talent and BARMM's growing prominence in national sports.

Her head coach is Maylin C. Mahinay.

The BARMM community celebrates Jamal's outstanding achievement. Their success story is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region.

Earlier, Joeharry Bones of Notre Dame University won gold medal in Taekwondo.