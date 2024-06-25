Bangsamoro coalition backs PBBM call for peaceful, orderly 2025 polls

MANILA – Leaders from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) provinces expressed support for the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for successful elections next year.

In a statement Tuesday, the BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC), an alliance of political groups led by governors from various provinces, lauded Marcos for sharing the group's expectations of a peaceful, honest and orderly 2025 BARMM elections.

“The BARMM Grand Coalition is very grateful and strongly supports our President Ferdinand Marcos’ consistent and loud and clear call for a peaceful and successful May 2025 elections in BARMM,” Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, one of the leaders of the BGC, was quoted as saying in the coalition’s statement.

"It is a clear sign that the Bangsamoro region is taking another step toward its objective of self-governance and self-determination."

The first-ever parliamentary polls in the Bangsamoro Region is slated in May next year, simultaneous with the nationwide municipal, city, provincial and senatorial elections.

The BARMM covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

In his meeting with the local government executives of the BARMM on Monday, the President expressed confidence that the Bangsamoro elections will be peaceful, accountable and transparent.

He then called for unity and cooperation among all local chief executives to ensure the success of the polls.

The Sulu leader said the coalition is committed to the conduct of fair, peaceful, transparent and rules-based elections.

Likewise, he expressed confidence on the ability of the Commission on Elections to administer the polls with “utmost impartiality and professionalism towards peaceful and successful outcome as envisioned by the President.”

“We call for unity of all political parties and BARMM citizens in realizing the call of our President. BGC is always open to dialogue with stakeholders to achieve this call,” Tan said.

The BGC is endorsing the bid of Tan as Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro government. (PNA)