Bangsamoro Gov’t, NGOs provide aid to displaced families in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) provided vital and reliable relief assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maguindanao due to the recent armed conflict.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raisa Jajurie said that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the ministry are continuously aiding the needs of displaced families in Datu Saudi Ampatuan and nearby towns in terms of food and non-food items.

The relief assistance from MSSD, distributed on Saturday, March 20, by Minister Jajurie and Datu Saudi Ampatuan Mayor Edris”Resty” Sindatu, included 1,300 food packs, 700 sleeping kits, and 1,500 dignity kits.

The displacement of 2,781 families was caused by firefights between the government military forces and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) that happened around 5 o’clock on Thursday morning, March 18.

"During the displacement, we have provided other programs para masigurado na ligtas ang mga bata, mga nanay, at kababaihan, katulad ng psychosocial interventions for their mental health," Jajurie stressed.

"Ang panawagan namin sa ibang ahensya at ministries na maghanda, dahil kung tumagal man itong kaguluhan ay handa tayo na mag-abot ng assistance sa mga apektadong pamilya," said Jajurie.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Health Organization for Mindanao (HOM) provided 1,994 hygiene kits, 2,000 water containers and purification tablets, 91 recreation kits, and 1,000 plastic tarpaulins. The Oxfam and CO Multiversity supplied 200 sets of basic hygiene kits and sleeping kits.

Mayor Sindatu assured that safety of the displaced families is their priority. The Local Government Units also the first to assist the displaced families.

"Yun sa security aspects ng mga kababayan natin ay kampante tayo. Lahat ng mga bakwit ay talagang inaalagaan natin," Sindatu said.

He added, ”Napalaking bagay itong tulong na ipinaabot ng BARMM sa amin lalo na't may krisis tayo ngayon na dinaranas at kailangan na kailangan ng mga evacuess ito."

Furthermore, Nada Sampato, 21, married, and a mother of two kids, shared her experiences during the mortar shelling in their home.

"Bata palang ako nararanasan ko ng magbakwit at ngayon mga anak ko naman ang nakakaranas nito. Nakakalungkot po na sa murang edad palang nila ay ito na ang napagdadaanan nila," said Nada.

She also extends her gratitude to the BARMM government and seeks help to end the conflict in their areas. (Bangsamoro Information Office)