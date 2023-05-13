Bangsamoro graduates upstage BARMM critics

GRADUATES from far Bangsamoro upstage the region’s critics with rare academic honors obtained from exclusive Philippine learning institutions and foreign schools.

The story is now trending from a Face Book post on Muharisa Dalgan Pangadil of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur who graduated May 9 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science Major in International Politics, Minor in Public Law, summa cum laude at Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, U.S.A.

On May 13, 2023, Hanna Isha Sandatu Piang of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur finished top 3 of her class in Ateneo De Davao Law School for which she is entitled to free tuition at the ChanRobles Internet Bar Review.

In March 2019, Piang graduated AB Philosophy summa cum laude at Notre Dame of Marbel University.

Peace advocate Abdulbasit Benito broke the news on Pangadil having obtained the highest honors a foreign student graduating from an American school.

He said her graduation could be her loneliest ever, because she could not be with her family with the high cost of U.S. travel for Filipinos. Her mother Bai Sarah last week changed her profile photo on FB with one she is shown carrying her then baby Muharisa.

Benito told Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua that ascending the stage with their honors of distinction was the “sweetest response the Bangsamoro youths of Batch 2023 could express to the region’s critics.”

One Philippine official, Benito recalled, once remarked that the “Moro people were not even capable of baking the popular pan de sal.”

Dr. Datu Muhammad Saleh Abas Kida Nur graduated with a Diplomate in Doctor of Physical Therapy with Outstanding Distinction Award at University of Oklahoma U.S.A.

Three others of Class 2023 from BARMM graduated with high honors: Mary Therese Atienza BS Accountancy Ateneo de Davao, Cum Laude; Aliyah Faaiqa Lao BS Accountancy Ateneo de Davao, Cum Laude, Hannah Frum Mata Ateneo de Davao, Cum Laude.

Pangadil came home in 2020 and had been affected by travel restrictions during the massive lockdowns then due to the pandemic.

The validity of her return flight ticket to the U.S. had lapsed due to the pandemic-related travel ban. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) extended her travel assistance through Macacua who was then the regional minister for environment and natural resources.

Pangadil has been cited with 12 honors of distinction in Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, namely: Distinguished Honors, University Honors, Political Science Department Honors, Boey Honors Program – Engagement, Pi Sigma Sorority National Honors, First Place Jan Kiergaard Award, University Unsung Hero Award, Las Finish Line Scholarship Recipient, Twice Undergraduate Paper Awardee, Thrice Most Service Hours Awardee, Most Outstanding Undergraduate Intern, and NGO Member of the Year Awardee.

She also finished Bachelor of Science in Non-Profit and NGO Studies with high honors.

Benito said Macacua, now governor Maguindanao del Norte, became the first person that Pangadil had informed of her feat in a foreign land.