Bangsamoro legislators file bill to improve rural electrification

COTABATO CITY ― In response to the serious issues in the electricity sector in the Bangsamoro region, a bill has been introduced in the parliamentary plenary to provide effective solutions to the challenges faced by the region’s power infrastructure.

Parliament Bill No. 263, filed by Member of the Parliament Jaafar Appollo Mikhail Matalam, stands as a crucial initiative aimed at alleviating the long-standing consequences of an unstable power supply that has hindered progress and development in the region.



Matalam emphasized that the proposed measure is not only a local response but also an aspiration to replicate the successful history of rural electrification initiatives in the country within the Bangsamoro region.



He reiterates the enduring struggles of the Bangsamoro people due to inadequate and unreliable electricity access.



Highlighting the persistent struggles faced by the Bangsamoro people due to inadequate and unreliable electricity access, Matalam affirmed the urgency of the establishment of the Bangsamoro Electrification Administration (BEA) as a government-owned and/or controlled corporation.



The BEA, operating exclusively within the Bangsamoro region under the supervision of the Office of the Chief Minister, will promote and facilitate rural electrification, with a focus on underserved areas.



The primary headquarters will be located in Cotabato City.



It will ensure total electrification of the region on an area coverage basis, aiming to promote equitable and sustainable development while enhancing the quality of life for its inhabitants.



MP Matalam said that through this bill, they envision a region that fosters economic growth, improves living standards, and creates an environment conducive to investments and development.



MP Archt. Eduard Guerra is also a principal author of PB No. 263, along with MPs Hatimil Hassan, Tawakal Midtimbang, Atty. Fahanie Uy-Oyod, Bassir Utto, Dr. Susana Anayatin, Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Engr. Baintan Ampatuan, Abdulkarim Misuari, Marjanie Macasalong, Denmartin Kahalan, Basit Abbas, Rasul Ismael, Dan Asnawie, Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., and Tarhata Maglangit as co-authors. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)