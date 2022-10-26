  Wednesday Oct, 26 2022 08:55:27 PM

Bangsamoro normalization milestones on track: OPAPRU

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:15 PM Wed Oct 26, 2022
33
By: 
Priam Nepomuceno
OPAPRU executive director Wilben Mayor (Photo courtesy of OPAPRU)

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Wednesday said the shared responsibility of the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has been the key in ensuring the successful normalization track under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

OPAPRU executive director Wilben Mayor said the interventions carried out through the Normalization Program, especially those under its socioeconomic component, are the result of the strong collaboration between the government and the MILF.

“Because the peace and order situation is improving in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), economic activities have already increased. Ito ‘yung mga magagandang nakikita natin (These are the good things that we see) because of the fruits of our labor, both from the national government and the MILF,” he said in a statement.

Mayor said the Bangsamoro people’s quality of life continues to improve, as evidenced by the region's poverty incidence declining by a significant double-digit rate -- from 52.6 percent in 2018 to 29.8 percent in 2021, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Because of the improved peace in the BARMM, maraming (there are a lot of) economic activities at prospects. No less than Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that there is a bright future in Mindanao,” he added.

He also cited the increased complementation between the GPH and the MILF’s various peace mechanisms, which have resulted in more effective program implementation on the ground.

“These mechanisms are composed of national government representatives, as well as the (those coming from the) MILF. Any decision that will be brought up by these mechanisms is a collective decision,” Mayor said.

He said there should always be an agreement between the government and the MILF before these programs are implemented.

Another testament to the strong partnership between the GPH and the MILF is the ongoing decommissioning process of MILF combatants, which is among the key provisions of the Annex on Normalization of the CAB.

As of Oct. 24, a total of 23,985 MILF members have been decommissioned or nearly PHP2.4 billion in transitional cash assistance provided to them.

This financial assistance is on top of the other socio economic projects worth nearly PHP750 million, which these former combatants stand to receive from the government such as social protection, capacity development, livelihood and employment assistance, and small-scale infrastructure programs.

A total of PHP3.1 billion funds which have been pooled from the national government and various international donor agencies have been earmarked for socio-economic programs for the decommissioned combatants, their families, and communities.

OPAPRU chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said the implementation of the socio-economic development aspect of the normalization track is crucial to the Bangsamoro peace process, as they aim to uplift the lives of former combatants and their families.

“We are optimistic that the funding requirements for the socioeconomic programs will be met in the succeeding years, as member-agencies of the Inter-Cabinet Cluster Mechanism on Normalization’s socioeconomic sub-cluster are gearing up towards the inclusion of normalization in its regular programs,” he added.

“The work for the normalization track, as well as the political track, is a shared commitment and effort. I urge our MILF counterparts to continue working with us to fast-track the implementation of our programs so that we can successfully transform the lives of our MILF brothers and sisters and bring sustainable peace and development to their communities,” Galvez said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Car stolen in Davao City recovered in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - The police in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur intercepted Wednesday a Toyota Vios car stolen in Davao City whose driver was to bring it...

Bangsamoro normalization milestones on track: OPAPRU

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Wednesday said the shared responsibility of the...

Teacher in Kidapawan City arrested for 22 estafa cases

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police arrested Tuesday a school teacher here wanted for 22 counts of estafa pending in a local court. The arrest of the...

New Lamitan LGU anti-drug program launched

COTABATO CITY - Regional law-enforcement officials on Wednesday assured support for a new anti-narcotics program, with humanitarian perspectives...

14 new partner hospitals to join BARMM's AMBaG program before year ends

COTABATO CITY— Fourteen new hospitals are expected to join the roster of medical institutions under Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim's Ayudang Medikal...