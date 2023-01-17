Bangsamoro PWDs want voices heard in parliament crafting of law

COTABATO CITY – One of the disadvantaged groups in the Bangsamoro communities have expressed their desire to join in decision-making in the political arena of Bangsamoro government.

In almost all development and emergency, humanitarian situations, the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are left out, their rights not properly protected and claimed.

PWDs wanted now a voice in the Bangsamoro parliament as the chamber are in the peak of ground consultative campaigns.

In several interviews in Maguindanao del Norte and Special Geographic Area in Pikit town of Cotabato province, the group of PWDs expressed willingness to participate in planning, legislation and policy making in the 3-year-old Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

They want representation in crafting laws that will directly affect them, including the budget allocation.

They hoped their participation will eventually led to a party representative in the region’s policy-making body.

“Yes, we were consulted and parliamentary procedures in the BTA were presented to us, we may not have enough technical knowhow in policy and crafting laws, but we are more than willing to learn and let our voices heard,” said Kenneth Angas Pasaol, PWD group president in Special Geographic Area of Pikit, North Cotabato.

Norhanie Mamasabulod-Taha, PWD association officer in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, said organization members have been meeting regularly and discussing how to make their presence felt in the parliament.

“We need decrees or rules to promote our interests in the BARMM,” Taha said, adding that every PWD deserve equal opportunities as those who have no weaknesses.

Taha cited on of the example of looking seriously on their civil rights are construction of railings and pathways in government offices and public places that PWDs need.

They also want to have an equal opportunities in job creation, social services and other social protection programs.

“Unlike before that they hide us from the public or our members are insecure of our status, its different now, we are more empowered, we pray that with the Bangsamoro government still at the helm our voices will be heard,” Taha said enthusiastically.

During Monday’s visit of European Union Ambassador Luc Veron in Bangsamoro region, he highlighted the need for a massive and extensive public consultation where marginalized and vulnerable like the elderlies and person with disabilities can be reached.

“We hope that more people will be reached especially those in the the remote areas of the region, more voices heard from widely disseminated information and public service efficiently delivered”, he said at the event of SUBATRA program in the Bangsamoro Government Complex.

Pasaol said as of now all the PWDs in SGA-Pikit are in a quandary as to their status since the political set up remained unclear for them.

“We are optimistic that the 63 villages will soon be constituted into one political entity with leaders to implement basic social services not only for us PWDs but to all,” Pasaol said in the vernacular.

A proposed Bangsamoro PWD code is being deliberated upon in the plenary of the BTA and will hopefully become a law soonest.

Pasaol said their group was informed that they should be physically present in the plenary when the draft code is being discussed.

The PWDs in the region are getting support from Mindanao Organization for Social and Economic Progress, (MOSEP), Incorporated with support from The Asia Foundation in promoting the interests of the disadvantaged sector while a new government structure is in the making in BARMM.

They are guided to the public policy issues that may be raised to the Parliament through policy papers, Member of the Parliament sponsorship who elevates their agenda to the Plenary, position papers, and community dialogues.