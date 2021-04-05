Bangsamoro region has new police director

MAGUINDANAO --- A new director for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region shall assume within the week, key sources said Monday.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale shall replace Brig Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, who got to the helm of PRO-BAR last year.

Documents obtained Monday from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame in Quezon City indicated that Ugale shall start functioning as new director of PRO-BAR effective April 5.

The PRO-BAR covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Norte, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

Ugale is no stranger to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He briefly served, while still colonel, as assistant director for PRO-BAR and got reassigned to Camp Crame until he was ordered to replace Rodriguez via a directive dated April 4.

In an initial statement Monday, Ugale said besides managing the regular activities of PRO-BAR, he will also focus on programs complementing Malacañang’s peace overture with Bangsamoro communities.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s local government minister, said his office will support the peace initiatives of the new PRO-BAR director just the way it did for Rodriguez.

“We welcome Brig. Gen. Ugale to BARMM,” said Sinarimbo, chairperson of PRO-BAR’s Regional Advisory Council.

The council, composed of representatives from various sectors, including the media, helps PRO-BAR formulate, on advisory capacity, vital programs meant to boost the community-relations thrusts of its units.