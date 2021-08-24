Bangsamoro scholars hold BARMM Scholarship Fair

COTABATO CITY — A group of Bangsamoro scholars held Saturday, August 21, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Scholarship Fair 2021 to facilitate aspiring scholars in availing various scholarship programs of the Bangsamoro Government.

The Bangsamoro Scholars Association (BSA), in collaboration with the Offices of Members of the Parliament Diamila Disimban Ramos and Abdullah Hashim, held the fair to “serve and help provide access to opportunities and guidance to the Bangsamoro youth.”

Saidamen Mambayao, chairman of BSA, said the Bangsamoro youth shall be given the opportunities because “they will become the future leaders, public servants, entrepreneurs, and human resources that will work towards the development of Bangsamoro region and communities.”

The attendees of the fair physically and virtually were given proper orientations on Access to Higher and Modern Education Scholarship Program (AHME-SP) of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE), the Bangsamoro Assistance for Science Education (BASE) Program of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), and the Bangsamoro Medical Scholarship Program of the Ministry of Health (MOH), among others.

In a message, Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said the scholarship programs show the Government of the Day’s vision of lifting the Bangsamoro youth’s education.

“In order to establish a more progressive BARMM, we need more professionals, we need more progressive minds, we need young people to help us in rebuilding our home,” Chief Minister Ebrahim added.

MP Ramos supported this idea, saying the youth deserve the scholarships.

“The way we are preparing our youth today will have a significant effect in the direction and speed of the development of our region and our communities,” MP Ramos added.

Assistance desks were set up in Cotabato City and Marawi City manned by scholars and volunteers of BSA. Assistance desks in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi are also being arranged.