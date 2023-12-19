Bangsamoro solons file bill to standardize halal industry in BARMM

COTABATO CITY––Several Bangsamoro lawmakers filed a measure to standardize the halal industry and protect Muslim consumers from consuming and availing of non-halal products and services on Monday afternoon, December 18.

Halal Consumer's Act for the Bangsamoro Region, primarily authored by Member of the Parliament Romeo K. Sema, defines the halal standards, registration, and monitoring of halal products including the prohibited acts of misleading and false representation, and the halal consumers’ rights.

“The Bangsamoro Region should take precedence in leading the nation towards this pursuit as the Bangsamoro people have the greatest interest in promoting halal,” Sema said.

Sema added that the proposed measure came after the national government had listed the establishment of halal industry as one of its priority investments.

Parliament Bill No. 268 also defines the halal standards for agricultural products, the control system in slaughterhouses, the segregation of halal from non-halal products during preparation, processing, packaging, labeling, storing, and transportation, and the prohibition to supply non-halal products among others.

According to Sema, the measure seeks to expand the Consumer Act of the Philippines by defining the halal standards and the rights of consumers to be protected from non-halal products, thereby laying down the groundwork for establishing a halal industry in the country.

It also seeks to regulate and penalize violators in the halal industry.

“There are various agency issuances relating to halal but none of them provides penalty clauses for those who are arbitrarily using the halal seal without going through the certification process,” said Sema.

He added that there is also no active monitoring process for products that have undergone the procedure of halal certification.

Hence, a Halal Monitoring Committee within the Ministries of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) and the Science and Technology (MOST) will be created under the proposed bill. It will be primarily responsible for halal monitoring of products and services in the region.

Misleading and deceptive non-halal products and establishments, false representation as halal, unlawful sale, importation, and labeling, removal of halal identification, and unauthorized use of halal seal are some violations penalized under the proposed bill.

Establishments that are found guilty of the prohibited acts, after due investigation from the Committee, will have their halal accreditation revoked.

In addition, any person who shall violate any provision, upon conviction, will be subject to a fine of not less than P1,000 but not more than P10,000 or imprisonment of not less than two months but not more than one year, or both upon the discretion of the court.

Said bill is co-authored by MPs Ali Montaha Babao, Muslimin Jakilan, Albakil Jikiri, Faisal Karon, Tarhata Maglangit, Hamid Malik, Deputy Speakers Abdulkarim Misuari and Hatimil Hassan, Nurredha Misuari, Adzfar Usman, Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Susana Anayatin, Matarul Estino, Abdullah Gayak, Denmartin Kahalan, Atty. Ishak Mastura, Amilbahar Mawallil, Froilyn Mendoza, Rasol Mitmug Jr., Nabila Margarita Pangandaman, Atty. Randolph Parcasio, Ramon Piang Sr., Ali Sangki, Bassir Utto, Abdulwahab Pak, and Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Jose Lorena. (LTAIS- Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)