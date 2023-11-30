  Thursday Nov, 30 2023 12:18:27 AM

Bangsamoro town hall to rise in Mapun island

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:15 PM Wed Nov 29, 2023
73
By: 
MILG-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY – The most isolated municipality in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will soon have its own new municipal hall building.

On Wednesday, Mayor Suraida Muksin of the island town of Mapun in Tawi-Tawi has received part of the P30 million worth of check from BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo for the construction of the municipal building.

“We released to Hon. Suraida Muksin, Mayor of the island municipality of Mapun in Tawi Tawi, the checks representing half of the P30 Million worth of the project to construct a Municipal Hall building for their municipality,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

He said Mapun is perhaps the most isolated island municipality in the Bangsamoro as it lies in the middle of the Sulu sea between Palawan, the Tawi Tawi cluster of islands and Sabah, Malaysia.

According to Mayor Muskin, it takes about 40 hours to travel by boat from Zamboanga to Mapun island.

“The Mayor told me that this is a dream come true as she only sees the groundbreaking and turnover of municipal halls across the Bangsamoro in social media,” he added.

She has been praying that this blessings for many of the municipalities in the BARMM would also come to her town.

“And so she was overjoyed to receive the call last week that her dream will finally be fulfilled,” Sinarimbo said.

She wasted no time to take that long journey to Cotabato City, seat of the Bangsamoro government, to receive personally the checks that would finally start her dream project.”

“In reality, it has also been a dream for me to finally deliver a very concrete project for this far away municipality to ensure that we reach every corner of the Bangsamoro and that everyone would feel the services of our government,” Sinarimbo said.

May be an image of map and text

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces Dec. 3 NGCP-initiated power interruption

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced the scheduled power service interruption of the National Grid...

Bangsamoro town hall to rise in Mapun island

COTABATO CITY – The most isolated municipality in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will soon have its own new municipal...

Former guerilla-medics now barangay health workers

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government has initially employed 1,049 former combatant-medics of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, among them women...

Estudyante na isang CAFGU, patay sa pamamaril sa Pikit

ESTUDYANTE, patay sa pamamaril sa isang paaralan sa Barangay Ginatilan, Pikit, North Cotabato ngayong umaga ng November 29, 2023. Sa inisyal na...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 29, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   SPECIAL Investigation Group, binuo upang resolbahin ang pagpatay sa Indian national sa Datu Paglas 2  ...