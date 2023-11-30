Bangsamoro town hall to rise in Mapun island

COTABATO CITY – The most isolated municipality in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will soon have its own new municipal hall building.

On Wednesday, Mayor Suraida Muksin of the island town of Mapun in Tawi-Tawi has received part of the P30 million worth of check from BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo for the construction of the municipal building.

“We released to Hon. Suraida Muksin, Mayor of the island municipality of Mapun in Tawi Tawi, the checks representing half of the P30 Million worth of the project to construct a Municipal Hall building for their municipality,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

He said Mapun is perhaps the most isolated island municipality in the Bangsamoro as it lies in the middle of the Sulu sea between Palawan, the Tawi Tawi cluster of islands and Sabah, Malaysia.

According to Mayor Muskin, it takes about 40 hours to travel by boat from Zamboanga to Mapun island.

“The Mayor told me that this is a dream come true as she only sees the groundbreaking and turnover of municipal halls across the Bangsamoro in social media,” he added.

She has been praying that this blessings for many of the municipalities in the BARMM would also come to her town.

“And so she was overjoyed to receive the call last week that her dream will finally be fulfilled,” Sinarimbo said.

She wasted no time to take that long journey to Cotabato City, seat of the Bangsamoro government, to receive personally the checks that would finally start her dream project.”

“In reality, it has also been a dream for me to finally deliver a very concrete project for this far away municipality to ensure that we reach every corner of the Bangsamoro and that everyone would feel the services of our government,” Sinarimbo said.