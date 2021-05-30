BANTAY BAGYO: Tropical Depression enters PH

The Tropical Depression east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named #DantePH.

At 4:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression #DantePH was estimated at 1,000 km east of Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, gustiness up to 55 kph, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

• Heavy Rainfall: In the next 24 hours, the outer rainbands of #DantePH may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Region.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

• Severe Winds: The present track forecast shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country remains less likely. However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern portion of the country.

• TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK: There is an increasing likelihood that #DantePH will reach tropical storm category area by tomorrow afternoon.