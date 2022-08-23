  Tuesday Aug, 23 2022 09:09:32 PM

Barangay chairman killed in Lanao del Norte attack

Peace and Order • 13:15 PM Tue Aug 23, 2022
John M. Unson
The empty shells found around the cadaver of Rudi Bitangcor. (From SND municipal police)

COTABATO CITY - A gunman on Sunday killed with seven shots a barangay chairman in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town in Lanao del Norte who was overtly supportive of the government’s anti-narcotics campaign.

In a statement Tuesday, the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said investigators are still trying to identify the killer of the 54-year-old Rudi Bitangcor, chairperson of Barangay Mahayahay in Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

Sultan Naga Dimaporo, most known by its acronym SND, is home to mixed Moro and non-Moro communities.

Bitangcor was playing cards outside his house in Barangay Mahayahay at about midnight Sunday when his attacker arrived and shot him seven times in the head and in different parts of his body.

Neighbors had told responding investigators that the culprit immediately escaped after the attack.

Bitangcor was known in Barangay Mahayahay for his active support to the anti-narcotics operation of local authorities. 

 

