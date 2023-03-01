Barangay exec, tricycle driver busted in separate drug stings

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents entrapped Tuesday a barangay councilor long under surveillance for peddling shabu to constituents in Banisilan town in Cotabato province.

Another shabu trafficker, the tricycle driver Alvin Abedin Salip, also fell in an operation three hours later the same day in General Santos City in south of Region 12.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, said Wednesday the 42-year-old barangay official, Mervin Delvo, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Delvo, an incumbent barangay councilor in Gastav in Banisilan, was nabbed after selling P4,760 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA 12 agents in a tradeoff at past 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Malinao area in the same town.

Lovitos told reporters the entrapment operation that led to Delvo’s arrest was premised on reports by Banisilan residents about his distribution of shabu in the municipality using his being a barangay councilor as cover.

Delvo was entrapped before non-uniformed PDEA 12 agents arrested Salip in a sting at past 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in Manansala Subdivision in Barangay Mabuhay in General Santos City

Like Delvo, Salip was also long under close watch by PDEA-12 agents for his selling of shabu to contacts in General Santos City and in nearby Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Lovitos said Salip was immediately frisked and cuffed after he sold P2,040 worth of shabu to PDEA 12 agents disguised as drug dependents.