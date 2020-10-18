  Sunday Oct, 18 2020 11:14:55 PM

BARMM’s campaign vs. illegal recruitment intensified

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:30 PM Sun Oct 18, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson
BARMM Labor Minister Romeo K. Sema (Image from his FB page)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro labor ministry again cracked the whip on illegal recruiters, traffickers and syndicates facilitating irregular migration, Regional Minister Romeo Sema said Saturday.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, started disseminating this week the intricacies of its Campaign Against Illegal Recruitment, Trafficking and Irregular Migration, or CAIRTIM program, during a big forum in Kabacan town in North Cotabato province.

Sema said the activity was facilitated by Khaidar Kangah, senior staff of MOLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment Promotion Welfare.

Sema said the activity was attended by sectoral representatives from North Cotabato’s Kabacan, Carmen, Pikit and Aleosan towns, where there are barangays whose residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their villages into BARMM’s territory during a plebiscite last year.

Besides discussing the CAIRTIM program, speakers and forum participants also talked extensively about the Government Internship Program, or GIP, for labor sector stakeholders.

The discussion was moderated by a team by Hamsa Nul, also a senior staff of MOLE-BARMM.

“All of these activities are meant to hasten the labor and employment agenda of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim,” Sema said.

Sema said divisions of the BARMM-MOLE are all open to the local communities wishing to avail of support interventions and prevention of illegal recruitment, trafficking of persons  and irregular migration.

“We are here to do our best to stop those malpractices,” Sema said.

