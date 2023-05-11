BARMM’s public market in Lanao Sur to boost local economy, employment, says interior minister

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Government's public market construction project in Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur, which is being overseen by the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) is nearing completion.

On Wednesday (May 10), Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said the long awaited pubic market will soon be realized by its inhabitants as one of the dividends of peace deal between Manila and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The project, he said, is expected to increase and improve economic activities in the locality and empower economy players to deal with its neighboring economics in Lanao Sur at Bukidnon.

He said the PHP25 million project is divided into two sections.

First, is the market's hard and infrastructure components.

Second, and most important component is the soft component, which entails educating the LGU in order for it to establish its MEEDO, or Municipal Economic and Enterprise Development Office, which will be its corporate arm in charge of managing and maintaining the public market.

Sinarimbo said the physical structure will be reinforced by developing a market code.

According to Sinarimbo, the market, as economy driver, will provide residents with business and employment opportunities.

“Farmers in the eastern part of Lanao who grow high-value crops will be able to sell their produce at the market,” Sinarimbo said, adding that the former Moro combatants grow some of the highest quality potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, and other vegetables.

“As a result, the local government would be able to generate income, improve its revenue stream, and possibly even improve its income classification, he continued,” he said.

"Our hope is that the public markets that we are establishing in various parts of the BARMM will generate economic opportunities and jobs, as well as accelerate development," he added.

Amai Manabilang is located on a high plateau on the lake's eastern shore and shares a border with Bukidnon. It also has some of the most beautiful roads lined with pine trees.

“When completed, the project will be handed over to the Municipality of Amai Manabilang,” Sinarimbo said.