BARMM’s significant accomplishments in 2022: a yearend review

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim (BARMM) Government ensured adequate services in 2022 by providing more public infrastructure projects, decent housing units, fostering employment and investment opportunities, advancing high-quality education programs, cultivating peace and security conditions, and improving resiliency and preparedness.

In 2022, the Government of the Day accomplished the following great feats despite the difficulties posed by natural disasters and global crises:



Ensured greater access to social services



To serve more families and individuals in need, the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM)

implemented various special programs such as providing cash support addressing and improving well-being focusing on health, and socio-economic development to provide the short and long-term needs of the Bangsamoro people.

Despite the challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the OCM’s flagship program—the Tulong Alay sa Bangsamoro Nangangailangan or Project TABANG has continuously addressed not just the health but also the socio-economic impact of the crisis on the lives of Bangsamoro people.



Project TABANG is a humanitarian program created to alleviate the situation of Bangsamoro communities. It has served communities and benefited hundreds of thousands of grassroots individuals and families.



Recently, more than 5,000 Basileños received the services of various BARMM ministries and other concerned stakeholders as part of the TABANG Convergence Program, aiming to bring the government closer to the people.



Another government initiative under the Ministry of Social and Security Development (MSDD) is the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance to Indigents in Response to Emergency Situations (B-CARES) program which has a total of 13 partner hospitals. It already served a total of 4,861 indigent patients from this hospital across the Bangsamoro region.



At least 66,279 learners in 1,702 daycare or child development centers and 16,876 learners in 742 supervised neighborhood play (SNP) facilities are supported by the Ministry through the capacity building for workers, provision of learning kits and outdoor play equipment.



Meanwhile, the Government of the Day continues to support our Maranao brothers thru Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP) for families affected by the 2019 siege. The MRP, along with the MSSD, provided food and non-food essentials, direct subsistence grants, cash assistance, and psychosocial support to improve their socio-economic status. This also includes the 1-unit of lake ambulance and 1-unit of lake cadaver transport for the residents to expand access and availability of medical equipment.



On the available data, around 3,844 Internally Displaced Persons or IDPs beneficiaries and still counting received cash aid worth Php15,000.00 each under the Bangsamoro Sagip Kabuhayan Program, while more than thousands of beneficiaries received worth Php5,000.00 cash aid.



Enhancing quality education and increased scholarship programs



The Bangsamoro Government pours more money into the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) as it is committed to providing quality education and ensuring that "No Bangsamoro Children Are Left Behind."



Despite the pandemic, Education Ministry hired more competent teachers to ensure Bangsamoro learners are given closer attention by the teachers, built climate-resilient classrooms, and technical and vocational labs and workshops to accommodate students in time for physical classes.



Amid adjustments in the education system due to global health crises, MBHTE exceeded its target number of enrollees for School Year (S.Y.) 2022-2023 as face-to-face classes in the Bangsamoro region resumed. The education ministry initially targeted to achieve about one million enrollees in the entire BARMM for the current academic year.



As of writing, the MBHTE recorded a total of 1,038,662 enrollees for both public and private schools under the basic and higher education sectors.



Moreover, MBHTE implemented a series of scholarship programs such as the Access to Higher and Modern Education Scholarship Program (AHME-SP) which provides Php60,000.00 in assistance to student beneficiaries/scholars per academic year.



A total of 1,400 qualified students were able to benefit from this scholarship program for FYS 2020-2021 while another 1, 400 scholarships have been produced in 2022 to ensure at least one professional per family in Bangsamoro.



To make quality education accessible, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST)provided financial assistance thru its Bangsamoro Assistance for Science Education (BASE) to qualified grantees aiming for the best learning journey for the Bangsamoro learners.



Apart from that, the Education Ministry also expanded its financial subsidies for

Registered public and private Madaris (Muslim schools) to Standard Madrasah Curriculum (SMC) addressing the needs of Islamic teachers, faculties as well as learners.



Eleven (11) Schools Divisions all over the region continued to receive Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) materials and equipment which include digital duplicators, desktop computers, teachers’ kits, learners’ materials, and others.



The ministry also hired qualified Asatidz or Islamic Studies and Arabic Language (ISAL) teachers who deployed in various public schools. This is to ensure the integration into the education curriculum of the teaching of Islamic and Arabic studies for Muslim pupils and students.



MBHTE also launched Bangsamoro Education Reform and Development Plan (BERDP) 2035 which serves as the leading document in formulating education plans and policies in the Bangsamoro region until 2035.



The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) granted cash to 798 science scholars across the region as of December 2022.



From 2020 to 2022, there were 514 students benefitting from the Bangsamoro Assistance for Science Education (BASE) Program and one hundred (100) students for the BASE-Merit Program, which commenced this year. A total of 184 students were also benefitting from the Mujahideen Assistance for Science Education (MASE).





Strengthened employment programs for the youth



In BARMM, a large number of the unemployed groups belong to the youth sector. Hence, the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE) implemented a series of programs and regularly conducted a simultaneous distribution of financial assistance for thousands of beneficiaries under the Bangsamoro Child Labor Sagip Program (BCLSP), Government Internship Program (GIP), and the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) as well as the repatriated overseas Bangsamoro workers.



The Bangsamoro Government through its Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC) has conducted and implemented several activities, programs, and projects to intensify the essence of youth as one of the priority flagships in the region.



In 2022, a total of eighty (80) Bangsamoro Youth Parliament (BYP) gathered from different areas of the BARMM region representing different sectors. BYP is a capacity-building mechanism that brings together youth representatives from all provinces and sectors across the region to discuss current and emerging issues affecting the youth sector.



Aside from the aforementioned initiatives, young combatants from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) benefited from the Positive Peace Project (PPP) to assist transitioning youth combatants to become productive versions of themselves and potentially provide alternative lenses of development.



These youth combatants received viable socio-economic opportunities such as training on leadership, technical–vocational skills, and entrepreneurship.



Furthermore, the Bangsamoro leadership also recognizes the importance of providing relevant Technical-Vocational and Education Training (TVET). The MBHTE, through its Technical Education and Skills Training (MBHTE-TESD), provided free relevant technical vocational training with a support fund allowance.



Among the grantees are out-of-school youth, students, and former MNLF and MILF children who graduated in the fields of tourism, agriculture, and fishery, electrical and electronics, construction, and social community development, among others.

Intensified medical services



The Bangsamoro Government guaranteed that the health, safety, and well-being of the Bangsamoro people, especially the poor and most vulnerable sectors, is a top priority throughout the region.



Through the Ayudang Medikal Mula Sa Bangsamoro Government (AMBaG), the Government of the Day intensified its medical support for poor and indigent patients who are struggling financially in paying their hospital bills.



Currently, the AMBaG program has allocated a total of Php144 million fund, which helped 20,399 needy patients since its launch in November 2019.



From 2019 to 2022, the program has already served 38, 237 clients who received assistance.



It is also worth noting that 73.69% or 28,245 of families went home from the hospital with zero balance after availing of AMBaG and other medical services. In response to the ongoing pandemic, the program has also helped 1,266 Covid-related cases.



As of 2022, the program has already disbursed Php266,933,183.00 and a total of 14 new hospitals are expected to join the roster of medical institutions under the said program.



To respond to the global health crises, BARMM implemented several programs that allowed it to resume economic and social activities without compromising people’s health and safety.



As of December 19, 2022, a total of 4,154,235 doses of vaccine were administered in the region, of which 244,668 doses were used in Basilan; 1,420,452 in Lanao del Sur; 1,201,97 in Maguindanao; 563,943 from Sulu; 318,188 from Tawi-Tawi; and 405,012 from Cotabato City.



Accordingly, BARMM has shown significant and continuous recovery from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Further, the Government of the Day organized a Covid-19 booster shot campaigns in support of the ‘PinasLakas’ Drive or the nationwide booster campaign of the Department of Health (DOH).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) expanded its medical efforts by providing hospital facilities, equipment as well as new vehicles ensuring the availability of services for the Bangsamoro people. They also hired additional medical staff to bolster their current healthcare warriors battling the Covid-19 pandemic and other purposes.





Expanded public infrastructures



In terms of infrastructure development, the regional government considered the prime importance of various infra projects in recalibrating the region’s connectivity and public services. In fact, in 2022, about hundreds [and still counting] of projects such as public markets, police stations, legislative buildings, public terminals, and sanitary landfills were constructed and made available to the Local Government Units (LGUs) across the BARMM provinces.



In the third quarter, the Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo led the various signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) with Local Chief Executives (LCEs) for the construction of additional infra projects this coming 2023.



The MILG is currently implementing the construction of 250 barangay halls across the region, with another 100 halls next year. It aims to complete 600 village halls by 2025 which the regional government promised to the LGUs across the region.



MILG is also installing machines in the island provinces that will convert salty seawater into fresh drinkable water, addressing the scarcity of potable water in the area that has been going on for generations since the challenges being faced by the residents who need to travel by boat from one island to another for 4-5 hours to access to safe drinking water.



In the same way, to ensure the unhampered transport of goods and services in the upland areas, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), along with the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), built Farm-to-Market roads, rehabilitated and upgrade bridges and flood control structures all over the region to help farmers with the transportation of their products to public markets.



In terms of educational infra, the Education Ministry constructed more modern school classrooms and upgraded facilities and provided needed equipment in different school divisions throughout the region.





Provided decent housing units



The Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN) program — one of the banner programs of the Office of the OCM produced and distributed a total of 535 permanent housing units with two bedrooms, light and water components to families belonging to the poorest of the poor, former member of combatants and conflict-affected in the communities.



Before 2022 ended, the BARMM government turnover a total of 300 decent housing projects for the people of Cotabato City and led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of transitory shelters for Typhoon Paeng affected in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) Municipality, in Maguindanao.



Also, the Ministry of Human Settlement and Development (MHSD) has been awarded a total of two hundred (200) housing units and currently constructing more than two thousand (2000) descent housing projects across BARMM the region which will soon be awarded to qualified and needy Bangsamoro people.



Enhanced transportation network



In 2022, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), in partnership with the Philippine Airlines (PAL), launched direct flights from Cotabato to Tawi-Tawi and vice-versa to help increase access connectivity and boost tourist activity in the island provinces.



As the economic activities and daily life of many Bangsamoro depend on transportation, especially for small farmers and micro-entrepreneurs in transporting goods to markets and businesses, the MPW improved connectivity by building and upgrading strategic roads and bridges.



Also, MPW opened a number of road links across the region, including the Bualan-Balangas road worth Php18 million; Hawani-Latih road in Patikul Municipality worth Php30-million; Kasulutan road in Bus Bus, Jolo worth Php8-million; and Php10-million for Jolo Port Terminal Road.



Another three road network and two bridges were constructed in the Municipality of Bayang and Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) projects in the town of Lumbayanague; Bayabao-Raya Road (Mipantao Section) with a complete line canal; and the two-concreting Raya to Malungun Road in the province of Lanao del Sur.



The said projects expanded to promote the balanced development of industries in rural areas and the creation of more jobs and income opportunities all over the region.





Sustained low poverty incidence



Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty incidence among families in the BARMM decreased from 52.6 percent in 2018 to 29.8 percent in 2021 according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).



Lanao del Sur province recorded 10.9% from 71.2%; Maguindanao at 38.0% from 48.5%; Basilan at 53.5% from 73.5%; Sulu at 62.5% at 82.5%; Tawi-Tawi at 22.2% from 36.5%; and Cotabato City at 39.7% from 42.0%.



Meanwhile, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Atty. Benjamin Abalos, Jr. commended the performance of Bangsamoro leadership during the recent local governance orientation of BARMM Local Chief Executives.



“The poverty rate level is going down in the BARMM, the agricultural sector is going up, and the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is second only to the CALABARZON,” he stressed.





Plummeting inflation rate



The PSA announced on Dec. 9 that BARMM recorded the lowest inflation rate among all regions in the country at 6.0 percent for the month of November 2022.



In October, the Bangsamoro region, along with Region XII, also recorded the lowest inflation rate among all regions in the country at 6.5 percent. In November, Sulu province recorded the lowest inflation rate at 3.6%, followed by Maguindanao at 4.4%, Tawi-Tawi at 5.5%, Basilan at 6.6%, and Lanao del Sur at the highest at 10.0%.





Boosting local agri and fishery production



Along with various ministries, the Bangsamoro Government fully supported all farmers and fishermen by providing agricultural and fishing equipment such as rice processing, farm machinery, fishing boats, Ice Plants with cooler storage, solar dryer, and seaweed seedlings among others as they contribute their share to ensure the availability of agricultural products.



BARMM's agriculture and fishery sector remain pliant and resilient as one of the region’s largest industries; the region manages and continues to provide the much-needed food supplies in Bangsamoro.



The total volume of fisheries production in the country for the second quarter of 2022 has reached 1,213.31 metric tons (MT). Of the total volume, BARMM has total fisheries production of 346.42 MT or 26%, making it the biggest contributor to fisheries production in the country.



In 2022, MAFAR reported that the region’s production yields recorded a significant 36.46% increase in Palay production for the first quarter of 2020.

As for corn production, BARMM increased by 11.24% in the first quarter of 2021, that is, from 328, 161.74 metric tons (MT) in 2020 to 365,042.98 MT in 2021.

MAFAR distributes and supplies farm inputs such as bags of assorted hybrid corn seeds, bottles of herbicides, bottles of pesticides, bags of certified palay seeds, and bottles of foliar fertilizers to the farmers in the region.





More investments and entrepreneurs

In terms of investments, according to the Regional Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), the Bangsamoro region has generated a total of Php8.1 billion worth of investments in its first three years.



Regional BBOI reports that for three years since the creation of BARMM local investors are boosting the economy with the said amount of investments in the region. Of which, Php4.1 billion worth of investment was logged in 2019, Php114 million in 2020, Php2.8 billion in 2021, and Php1.2 billion for 2022, which generated thousands of workers. Bangsamoro region’s largest industry investor is in the banana industry and agriculture with 65.13% or Php4.5 billion worth of investments.



In 2022, a total of Php1.3 billion worth of investments have been generated by the Regional BBOI and generated around 1,052 employees in the region.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) provided employment facilitation and training programs that will link workers to employment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Bangsamoro Government pushed for more entrepreneurship opportunities and conducted various investment forums and business matching and Networking Investment for Local Executives (NILE) projects and Investments Priorities Plan (IPP) in different provinces.





Moro leaders unite in new composition of BTA under President Marcos



The previous year marked a historic event as the members and key figures of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) merged for peace and solidarity in the Bangsamoro region along with the coming of the new administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. by agreeing to be part of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).



The extended Bangsamoro Parliament consists of MILF and MNLF affiliates, peace advocates, representatives from Indigenous People lawyers, lawyer-certified public accountants, engineers, architects, medical doctors, media practitioners, and former and current government high-level officials.



Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. lauded the President for making the Bangsamoro a top priority of his administration.



“The joining of the MNLF of Chair Nur Misuari with the MILF-led BTA is auspicious and heralds a significant step towards unity in the BARMM,” Galvez pointed out.





Bolstered security, peace and order

As part of the Ministry of Peace and Order Safety’s (MPOS) mandate which is to institutionalize peace-building, reconciliation, and unification, the Bangsamoro Government along with the National Government and Law Enforcement Agencies created various programs to sustain peace and order in the region.



The security condition in BARMM has significantly improved according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. during the recent 3rd Bangsamoro Public Order and Security Conference.



"The security condition in Bangsamoro has significantly improved, we have witnessed the efforts being carried off by the Bangsamoro government in strengthening peace and security efforts in the area. We are confident that these initiatives will continue the momentum in the coming months and years including the BARMM regional election in 2025," Galvez said via teleconference.



Based on the annual accomplishment by the ministry, 17 grassroots peace builders were recognized and awarded for being Peace Champions this year while a total of 720 peace advocates have been trained on early warning and early response training.



In 2022, the Bangsamoro Government also entered into a memorandum of agreement with the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) for the conduct of the latter’s Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE).



Qualified members of the MILF and MNLF can join the Philippine National Police (PNP) if they meet the requirements set by the National Police Commission. Meanwhile, various former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) returnees and former combatants individually received financial and livelihood assistance from the MPOS.



BARMM government, thru the MILG, recently handed over a total of eleven (11) patrol cars to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Region (PRO-BAR) to strengthen the duties and responsibilities of men and women in uniform in sustaining peace and security in the region.





Strengthening recovery and rehabilitation efforts amid disasters



The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MENRE), through its Forest Management Services, planted around 11.5 million tree seedlings in 10,401 hectares of land across the region. It also provided income to individuals from upland communities and people’s organizations.



Apart from reforestation as one of the environmental measures to minimize the impact of natural disasters and mitigate climate change, the ministry also implemented and conducted a series of Information Education and Communication Campaigns through its provincial and municipal level field offices.



Likewise, the BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidents (READi) unit has trained hundreds of workers and volunteers in Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) program.



Further, 16 BARMM-LGUs were recognized for their excellent and outstanding efforts on local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) this month on 22nd Gawad KALASAG (Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan, Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan) Seals Awards led by The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD-BARMM).



Following the devastation of Tropical Storm Paeng, the Bangsamoro Government implemented two-phased interventions worth Php2.9 billion for the early recovery and rehabilitation of people and places affected.



Residents who were displaced due to TS Paeng were continuously receiving relief assistance and supplies from the Bangsamoro Government. The early warning systems were also improved to ensure accurate and timely delivery of disaster information and warnings down to the local levels.





Approval of the 2023 budget



The BTA Parliament approved P85.3 billion budget for 2023 from P79.8 billion for 2022 on Dec. 20, with 44 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstentions.



BARMM budget has increased by around 6.89% increment with big chunks of the budget allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and social services.



On the same day, BTA approved the proposed extension of the availability of the Special Development Fund (SDF) and General Appropriation Act of Bangsamoro (GAAB) filed by the Government on the Day.



“We need to constantly remind ourselves that every peso we spent here in the BARMM is borne out of the blood, sweat, and tears of the people and communities that went through so much pain and suffering for the sake of the struggle. It is important that we keep our hearts pure and intentions sincere whenever we make use of our budget…and that is one essence of moral governance,” Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said.





BTA filed priority codes



In 2022, the Parliament has also submitted 16 priority legislations, two of which are the priority codes namely the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code (BLGC) and the Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC). Recently, the BTA also proposed bills creating eight (8) municipalities in the Special Geographic Area or SGA from Cotabato Province which became an addition to the official territory of the BARMM after a successful plebiscite in 2019.



“We hope that these will set the tone for the new BTA. So all things considered, I think it is safe to say that we were able to sustain the positive momentum we had in 2022 in terms of milestones and overall direction,” Ebrahim said. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO)