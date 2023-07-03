BARMM “Grand Mufti” dies in his sleep, 81

COTABATO CITY – The Grand Mufti of the Bangamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao has died in his sleep Monday morning, relatives and officials today said. He was 81 years old.

Sheik Abuhuraira U. Udasan, executive director of the BARMM “Darul Ifta” (Islamic House of Opinion) breathed his last at about 6 a.m. today, according to Haron Nul, Udasan’s cousin.

Shiekh Abdulrauf Guialani, deputy mufti of “Darul Ifta,” said Udasan died in in his home in Lugay-Lugay Barangay Mother Kalanganan, Cotabato City.

In the Islamic tradition, a “Mufti” is a professional jurist who interprets Muslim religious laws.

“To honor him, both the Philippine flag and the Bangsamoro flag shall be flown at half-mast at the Cotabato City People's Palace (city hall),” City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao announced.

He said the city government mourns the passing of Sheik Abuhuraira Udasan. His legacy has secured a bright future for the Bangsamoro’s future generations.

Matabalao said Udasan will long be remembered even beyond the Bangsamoro Region for his legacy of leadership, wisdom, and benevolence.

“His passing is truly a period of great loss and bereavement,” he added.