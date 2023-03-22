  Wednesday Mar, 22 2023 12:28:23 PM

BARMM adjusts work duration during Ramadhan

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:45 AM Wed Mar 22, 2023
By: 
Aisah Abas/BIO

COTABATO CITY—Bangsamoro Government modified the working schedule of officials and employees in BARMM during the observance of the holy month of Ramadhan starting Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Through the Memorandum Circular issued by the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) on Tuesday, March 21, flexible working hours from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM  for the duration of Ramadhan shall be allowed for fasting employees during the period of  Ramadhan. 

This is in accordance with Presidential Decree (PD) No. 322 and Civil Service Commission Resolution No. 81-1277 dated 13 November 1981. 

The regular working schedule in BARMM shall revert (8:00 AM to 5:00 PM) after the celebration of Eid’l Fitr. 

Chief  Minister urged the Bangsamoro community to perform fasting with pure intentions, discipline, and kindness. 

“Let us deeply dedicate ourselves to purifying our intentions, fostering the highest level of discipline, and emanating generosity and mercy in observance of this significant spiritual journey,” the Chief Minister said.

“It is my fervent hope that as a community, we will collectively grow and prosper as we continue to strive to nourish our faith and translate the true message of this sacrifice into righteousness, peace, and mercy for the vulnerable members of our society,” he added. 

Ebrahim also hopes that this month of Ramadhan will connect all Muslims and would give enlightenment, especially to the Bangsamoro community. 

“In this sacred month, may we, my fellow brothers and sisters be reminded to serve the less fortunate, extend iftar meals to the needy, and conduct religious activities such as reading the Qur'an and Islamic preaching—all of which remind us to unite together as one Bangsamoro family,” Ebrahim said. 

