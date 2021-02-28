BARMM aid workers cross 2 rivers to reach Moro victims of Auring in Tandag City

Traversing two rivers.

The Bangsamoro READi Team traversed two rivers yesterday to deliver the assistance from the Bangsamoro to our Moro and IP communities affected by the recent typhoon Auring in Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur. (and traveled almost 12 hours from the Regional seat in Cotabato City)

Together with Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel and her staff, the team traversed through two rivers to deliver the goods to Barangays Mabua, Dagocdoc, Bagong Lungsod, Bungtod, Maitem and San Agustin sur.

READi reached the IP Community in Sitio Poog, Brgy Maitem, worst hit by flashfloods during the height of Auring.