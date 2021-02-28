  Sunday Feb, 28 2021 11:40:09 PM

BARMM aid workers cross 2 rivers to reach Moro victims of Auring in Tandag City

Local News • 12:00 PM Sun Feb 28, 2021
Myrna Jo Henry/BARMM-READi

Traversing two rivers.

The Bangsamoro READi Team traversed two rivers yesterday to deliver the assistance from the Bangsamoro to our Moro and IP communities affected by the recent typhoon Auring in Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur. (and traveled almost 12 hours from the Regional seat in Cotabato City)

Together with Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel and her staff, the team traversed through two rivers to deliver the goods to Barangays Mabua, Dagocdoc, Bagong Lungsod, Bungtod, Maitem and San Agustin sur.

READi reached the IP Community in Sitio Poog, Brgy Maitem, worst hit by flashfloods during the height of Auring.

