BARMM allocates P1.85-B worth infra projects for NoCot, Cotabato City in 2021

COTABATO CITY — New geographical areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from North Cotabato province and Cotabato City are set to receive P1,850,160,000.00 worth of infrastructure projects from the regional government this 2021.

The allocation is part of Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) appropriations for 2021 worth more than 15 billion pesos.

MPW Minister Eduard Guerra said the infrastructure projects would usher in development to the opt-in areas and would boost its economic activities.

“These projects will stimulate economic activities in the areas, and will also improve people’s access to social services,” Minister Guerra said.

The new geographical areas of BARMM include the 63 barangays from North Cotabato province and the city of Cotabato that opted to be part of the region during a plebiscite in 2019. The supervision of the areas was turned over to the Bangsamoro Government in late 2020.

63 road projects, three bridge projects, and a slope protection project all worth 1.48 billion pesos will be constructed in the North Cotabato barangays.

The town of Pikit will receive the biggest budget of P445-million for 22 road projects; followed by Pigcawayan with P298.96-million comprising of 12 road projects worth P231.96-million, a bridge project worth P60-million, and a slope protection project worth P7million; and Kabacan with P279.2-million for seven road projects worth P259.2-million and a bridge project worth P20-million.

The towns of Midsayap, Carmen, and Aleosan will receive infrastructure projects this year worth P217-million, P208-million, and P32-million, respectively.

Cotabato City, on the other hand, is set to receive this year 370-million pesos worth of road and other public works in all of its 37 barangays. It shall be subject to the assessment and result of completed pre-engineering activities, submission of common engineering documents, and approval of the chief minister. The amount shall be charged from MPW’s contingent fund.

The construction of these projects, according to Minister Guerra, is part of MPW’s vision of increasing strategic and climate-resilient infrastructure to support sustainable socio-economic development in the Bangsamoro Region.

Guerra added that their office has maintained its steadfast commitment to deliver utmost quality infrastructure facilities and services since its turnover in February 2019. (Bangsamoro Information Office)