  Thursday Feb, 10 2022 01:54:02 PM

BARMM anti-drug ops: 3 drug den destroyed, 13 persons arrested

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:15 AM Thu Feb 10, 2022
PDEA-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - A series of buy-bust operation resulting to the dismantling of three (3) drug dens and the arrest of thirteen (13) drug personalities in a separate buy bust operation by elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency BARMM on February 09, 2022.

At around 07:30 in the morning, anti-narcotic operatives of PDEA Lanao Del Sur Provincial Office conducted buy bust operation at Barangay Papandayan Caniogan, Marawi City which resulted to the dismantling of a drug den and arrested Asmirah Sambaie Abubakar alias Ante, Richard K. Solis, Arjun C Auditor, Sainor R. Montawa and Jalil A. Aloyodan while, alias Ano Aloyo eluded arrest.

Confiscated and recovered were seventeen (17) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing MOL 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu worth one hundred two thousand Php102,000.00 pesos, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia and two (2) units mobile phone and assorted identification cards.

Meanwhile, the Maguindanao Provincial Office led the simultaneous anti-drug operation at around 12:30 in the afternoon at Purok Talitay, Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City which resulted to the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of Sammy Sabar Racman alias Sammy/Sam, Nora Sambulawan Sansaw/ Nora Racman alias Nora, Yahyah Kasim Macapendeg alias Tata, Noraida Sabdullah Bansil alias Babai and Jasim Sabdullah Bansil alias Dondi.

Confiscated and recovered were four (4) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing MOL 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu worth more or less one hundred two thousand Php102,000.00 pesos, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia.

Another separate operatives conducted buy bust operation at around 12:45 p.m. at the same place which resulted to the dismantling of a drug den and the arrest of Joy Kasim Sansawi, alias Joy, 48, female; Mansor Badrudin Celad alias Mansor, 30, male; Sandatu Tuan Ampatuan alias To, 39, male while, a certain Jojo Bansil alias Jojo eluded arrest.

Confiscated were twenty-four (24) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing MOL 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride known as shabu worth sixty thousand Php60,000.00 pesos, one unit analog phone, one piece multicolored pouch containing cash amounting to two hundred fifty pesos.

The success of the operation were supported by counterparts from Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared for filing against the suspects who are now under the custody of PDEA Detention Facility.

