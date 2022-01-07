BARMM asks Comelec to reconsider ruling on SGA voters

COTABATO CITY - The local government minister of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has appealed to the Commissionon Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its earlier resolution preventing some 200,000 registered voters 63 villages in North Cotabato from exercising their right to vote for local candidates in the May 9, 2022 national polls.

“We respectfully disagree with the new resolution of the Commission as it disenfranchises the over 200,000 constituents of the 63 barangays under the SGA in North Cotabato,” said Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s interior minister, in a statement released Wednesday.

"This (Comelec) resolution deprives them of their right to suffrage and equal protection of the law,” Sinarimbo, a lawyer and also BARMM spokesperson, said.

Sinarimbo explained that the 63 villages are now part of the BARMM but were not yet reconstituted into a local government units (LGUs) pursuant to the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The poll body released the minutes of Resolution Number 21-0953 dated Sept. 15, 2021, prohibiting SGA residents to vote for local officials, governor, members of provicnial council, town mayors, councilo members and House representative candidates, except for those running in the national positions like president, vice president, senator and partylists.

“It is hereby resolved that if it still cannot be determined where the specific local government units the 63 barangays shall belong until the holding of the 2022 elections, the registered voters of the said barangays may only be allowed to vote for national positions, particularly, for the positions of President, Vice-President, Senator, and Party-List Representatives," the Comelec order said.

Sinarimbo, however said, that the computation of the Internal Revenue Allotment of North Cotabato and respective SGA municipalities, the population, land area, and income of the 63 barangays still form part of North Cotabato and their municipalities, hence constituents are still entitled to be represented and their voices heard.

“So the BARMM is asking the poll body to reconsider this resolution," he said.